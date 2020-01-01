Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Chelsea battle for Henderson

AEK Athens sign Enobakhare
Greek Super League club AEK Athens have announced the signing of Bright Enobakhare on a free transfer.
The Nigerian striker departed Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers last month by mutual agreement, having been with the side since 2014.
The forward, who rose through the ranks at Wolves, broke into the first team in 2015 and made 41 league appearances for the side during his stay.
Man Utd and Chelsea battle for Henderson
Blues planning big-money move for on-loan keeper
Dean Henderson is the subject of a bidding war between Manchester United and Chelsea, claims the Sun.
A sterling loan spell at Sheffield United has convinced the Reds to offer the 23-year-old a new contract, but Chelsea are also interested and are planning a big-money move.
The Blues are also hoping to use the promise of Champions League football next season to convince Henderson to cut ties at Old Trafford.
Kahn evades Sane transfer question
Bayern Munich director Oliver Kahn has played down the possibility of an immediate move for Manchester City star Leroy Sane.
"We will talk about transfers if we have finalised them...From an economical point of view you have to be very careful in those days. Sane has got one more year," he told ZDF.
"There is nothing more to say about that.“
Inter move for Walker
Inter are interested in bringing Kyle Walker to Serie A, according to the Sun.
Antonio Conte has focused much of his recruitment efforts on the Premier League since taking over, bringing the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen and Ashley Young to Inter during his tenure.
And the Italians hope Walker will be looking for a fresh start after a turbulent spell at the Etihad Stadium.
Fati not interested in Man Utd move
English side offered €150m for teenage forward
Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati is unaware of interest from Manchester United and is not considering a move away from Camp Nou, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The teenager was reportedly subject to a €150 million (£135m/$167m) bid from United, but Barca rebuffed the offer and Fati himself is keen to stay and fight for a regular first-team place at his current club.
Carroll to extend Newcastle stay
Andy Carroll will stay at Newcastle United for another season, reports the Mirror.
The striker is yet to score in the Magpies' 2019-20 campaign, but will extend his contract to June 2021.