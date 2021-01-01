Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea keeping tabs on Coman

Houston Dynamo part ways with Ramos
📰 We have parted ways with head coach Tab Ramos.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) November 4, 2021
Barca prioritising Olmo signing in January
Barcelona will look to prioritise the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo in January - according to AS.
The Spanish giants want to bring the 23-year-old back to the club amid a lack of squad depth, having let him leave after a stint in their La Masia academy at the start of his career.
However, if Barca fail to re-sign Olmo, they will turn their attention to Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling as an alternative target.
Norwich & Watford vying for Bodo/Glimt keeper Haikin
Norwich and Watford are vying for the signature of Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin - according to Football Insider.
Both clubs sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old in action in their latest Europa League fixture against Roma on Thursday.
A number of Championship clubs are also monitoring Haikin, who began his career in Chelsea’s youth set-up.
Chelsea eyeing Fenerbahce star Szalai
Chelsea are eyeing a potential move for Fenerbahce defender Atilla Szalai - as The Sun reports.
Leicester City and West Ham have also been linked with the 23-year-old, who has been compared to Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk.
Szalai is under contract at Fenerbahce until 2025, but Chelsea could launch a £17 million ($23m) for his services in the new year.
Spurs winger Clarke in high demand
Tottenham winger Jack Clarke is in high demand heading into the January transfer window - according to TEAMtalk.
The 20-year-old returned to Spurs in the summer after a loan spell at Stoke City, but has yet to feature for the first team this season.
Barnsley, Derby, Millwall and Luton could all offer Clarke the chance to continue his development in the Championship when the winter market opens.
West Ham join race to sign Arsenal-linked Onuachu
West Ham have joined the race to sign Arsenal-linked striker Paul Onuachu - according to Fichajes.
The Hammers could look to beat their London rivals to the Genk star’s signature when the transfer window reopens in the new year.
Onuachu, 27, has attracted plenty of attention after scoring 12 goals in 18 outings across all competitions for Genk at the start of the season.
McKennie's Juve future in doubt amid Spurs interest
Weston McKennie’s future at Juventus is in doubt amid reported interest from Tottenham - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 23-year-old was touted for a move away from Turin in the summer, but has worked his way back into the Bianconeri’s starting XI at the start of the new season.
New Spurs boss Antonio Conte would like to bring McKennie to the Premier League, and despite his improved recent displays, Juve will consider offers of €20 million (£17m/$23m) or more in January.
Wolves to revive interest in Lille’s Sanches
Wolves are set to revive their interest in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches - according to The Birmingham Mail.
The Wanderers were strongly linked with the 24-year-old in the summer window, but an untimely knee injury prevented a final deal from materialising.
Sanches could come back onto Wolves’ radar next year, though, with head coach Bruno Lage thought to be a keen admirer of the Portuguese playmaker.
Leverkusen set sights on PSG starlet Ebimbe
Bayer Leverkusen have set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain starlet Eric Ebimbe - as Calcio Mercato.
The German club could submit a formal offer for the 20-year-old when the transfer window reopens, with his current contract at Parc des Princes due to expire in 2023.
Ebimbe has been restricted to just four Ligue 1 appearances so far this term and PSG have not yet offered him the chance to sign a renewal.
Howe agrees to become next Newcastle boss (Sky Sports)
Magpies close in on Bruce successor
Eddie Howe has agreed to become Newcastle’s next permanent manager - according to Sky Sports.
The former Bournemouth boss is ready to succeed Steve Bruce after being offered an initial two-and-a-half-year contract with the Magpies.
Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth by mutual consent in August 2020, but is now set to embark on the next stage of his career at St James’ Park.
Chelsea keeping tabs on Coman (BILD)
Bayern star touted for Premier League switch
Chelsea are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman - according to BILD.
The German champions could be willing to let the Frenchman leave for £48 million ($65m) next year as he continues to stall on signing a new contract.
Chelsea are watching the situation closely, but could face stiff competition for Coman’s signature from Barcelona.