Schmeichel lined up as De Gea successor at Man Utd
The Foxes shot-stopper could follow in the footsteps of his father
Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, reports The Sun.
The Red Devils are eager to find a replacement for David de Gea with Dean Henderson also deemed not ready to step up just yet.
While Schmeichel is contracted for a further three years at the King Power, he'll reportedly be much cheaper to sign than Chelsea target Jan Oblak.
Barca rule out Rakitic-Bentancur swap
There is no prospect of Barcelona swapping Ivan Rakitic for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The pair were reportedly the subject of talks over a second exchange between the two clubs, after Arthur and Miralem Pjanic traded employers earlier in the summer.
Howe leaves Bournemouth after relegation
Eddie Howe has stepped down as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent.
A 3-1 win over Everton in Howe's final game in charge on July 26 was not enough to save the club from relegation, ending a five-season stay in the Premier League.
Howe, 42, has led Bournemouth in more than 450 games across two spells in charge that span all four of England's professional divisions.
Ashley sets deadline over Newcastle takeover
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has set a deadline of August 14 for the club's latest takeover talks to find a resolution, according to the Mirror.
US businessman Henry Mauriss is now in negotiations to buy the Magpies, who saw a Saudi-backed consortium pull out last week after months of speculation.