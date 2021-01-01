Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd favourites to sign Bellingham

Van de Beek & Lingard to head Man Utd clearout
Manchester United are planning to release up to seven first-teamers in a massive summer clearout, reports the The Sun.
Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles could all be made available in order to free up funds for rebuilding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.
Derby face crippling points deduction
Derby County could suffer an enormous points deduction as a result of going into administration, claims the Daily Star.
In total the Rams may lose up to 39 points over the next two seasons, putting their future in serious jeopardy.
Palace line up Dike transfer
Crystal Palace are considering a move for Orlando City's Daryl Dike, according to the The Sun.
The 21-year-old's price tag could prove a stumbling block, however, with the MLS likely to demand up to £18 million ($25m) for their star striker.
Ex-Uruguay star Forlan sacked as Atenas coach
Former Villarreal and Man Utd star Diego Forlan has been sacked as head coach of Uruguayan second-division side Atenas.
Forlan was in charge for just 12 games after a similarly brief stint at the helm of Penarol.
👋🏼 ¡𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐬!— Atenas SAD (@AtenasSAD) September 18, 2021
Agradecemos el compromiso y el trabajo de Diego Forlán y su cuerpo técnico.
Éxitos en los desafíos que vendrán.
𝙀𝙡 𝙢𝙖́𝙨 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙡 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙧 pic.twitter.com/P5d2iV7kbV
Man Utd favourites to sign Bellingham (The Sun)
Chelsea & Man City also interested in Dortmund ace
Manchester United are hot favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham, claims the The Sun.
Bellingham, 18, is also being followed by Man City and Chelsea after shining in Germany following his move from Birmingham City in 2020.