Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City had Kane approach turned down in January

Blues previously reached out for England captain

Manchester City made an overture for Harry Kane in January - and are likely to remain as a frontrunner over Manchester United or Chelsea for the Tottenham man, claims the Daily Star.

Spurs supremo Daniel Levy knocked back the Blues' approach in the new year, but may be forced to consider further offers as the England captain pushes for an exit.

City would therefore be in prime position to pounce if the striker can indeed depart north London.