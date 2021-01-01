Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool lining up Gerrard to succeed Klopp

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he wanted to sign Bruno Fernandes at PSG before the Portugal star joined Manchester United.

Chelsea are now charged with keeping the £47 million signing from Sporting quiet on Sunday at Stamford Bridge when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side visit.

Antero Henrique, PSG's former sporting director, alerted then-manager Tuchel to the talents of Fernandes. Tuchel now believes that the 26-year-old is among the best players in the world.

