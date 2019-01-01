Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plan triple summer swoop

have been told they will have to pay at least €100 million (£85m/$112.5m) if they are to have any hope of signing wonderkid Kai Havertz in the summer tranfer window, according to SportBild.

Bavarian boss Uli Hoeness has made no secret of the club's plans to invest heavily ahead of the new season, with more business to be done after the signings of Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez.

Havertz, 19, is already widely regarded as a top talent but given his tender years there is little to say he will not develop into a global star. As such, Leverkusen's money men will not let the youngster go cheaply.