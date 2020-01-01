Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City ready to sell Bayern target Sane

Bayern remain keen on Germany star

are prepared to sell Leroy Sane this summer if he fails to agree a new contract, with still interested in the winger, according to the Evening Standard.

City have previously denied suggestions that Sane, who is about to enter the final 12 months of his current deal, could move to Bayern for as little as £35 million ($42m), insisting they would rather let him run his contract down than sell for such a low fee.

However, should the star continue to show reluctance to commit to fresh terms at Etihad Stadium, then City will consider letting him leave after all.