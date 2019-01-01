Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plot Meunier bid after dropping Wan-Bissaka interest

Man Utd want Meunier over Wan-Bissaka
Crystal Palace asking price for right-back too high
Manchester United believe they have a better chance of signing Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain than convincing Crystal Palace to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.
Although Wan-Bissaka has been top of the Red Devils’ list of targets in their search for a new right-back, Palace are determined to hold on to him and are pricing United out of a move.
The Old Trafford outfit believe Meunier, whose contract at PSG expires in 2020, will be a more affordable option and The Daily Mail says they are already considering a bid.
Newcastle ready £26m Fernandes bid
Newcastle are preparing an offer for CSKA Moscow star Mario Fernandes, The Mirror says.
The Magpies are looking to enhance their defence this summer and see the right-back as an ideal option to replace DeAndre Yedlin and Javier Manquillo.
But the 28-year-old Russia international still has three years left on his contract with the Russian side, meaning he could cost around £26 million ($33m)..
Napoli eye Fenerbahce teen
Napoli are considering a summer offer for Fenerbahce star Eljif Elmas, Sky Sport in Italy claims.
The 19-year-old midfielder has been a key part of the Turkish giants this season, making 39 appearances in all competitions.
Napoli have strong interest in Elmas but face a battle for his signature as Lazio have also been monitoring him for some time.
Man Utd land Ajax youngster
Manchester United have all but completed the signing of Dillon Hoogewerf from Ajax, The Mirror claims.
The 16-year-old has rejected a professional contract from the Amsterdam side and is wanted by several top teams in Europe but United appear to have won the race.
Dortmund track Atalanta hero Zapata
Borussia Dortmund are keeping an eye on Duvan Zapata after his excellent season with Atalanta.
The 28-year-old has scored 27 goals in 47 games while on loan at the Serie A side from Sampdoria.
Dortmund have long been keeping track of Zapata and journalist Alfredo Pedulla sent a scout to watch him against Juventus on Sunday, with talk of a summer bid being lined up.