Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern confident in Haaland pursuit

The Bavarians feel they have an edge if the striker remains at Dortmund for one more year

Bayern Munich are confident they can land Erling Haaland as long as he stays at Borussia Dortmund until the summer of 2022, claims the Daily Mail.

The forward has a release clause that kicks in next year, which would make him a relatively affordable heir to Robert Lewandowski.

However, the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City are keen on buying Haaland this year.