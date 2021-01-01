Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp pressing for Mbappe deal

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has said he wants to return to former club Besiktas on loan.

Tosun told Turkish sports channel NTV Spor: "If Everton and Besiktas come to an agreement, I want to wear the black and white jersey again. I would like to storm for Besiktas until the end of the season."

The Super Lig club are linked with a loan move for Tosun - as are CSKA Moscow - with the 29-year-old forward having endured a largely unsuccesful time in the Premier League.