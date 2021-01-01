Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp pressing for Mbappe deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Kylian Mbappe, PSG, Liverpool badge
Getty

Cenk Tosun wants Besiktas return

2021-01-29T13:00:00Z

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has said he wants to return to former club Besiktas on loan.

Tosun told Turkish sports channel NTV Spor: "If Everton and Besiktas come to an agreement, I want to wear the black and white jersey again. I would like to storm for Besiktas until the end of the season."

The Super Lig club are linked with a loan move for Tosun - as are CSKA Moscow - with the 29-year-old forward having endured a largely unsuccesful time in the Premier League.

Cenk Tosun Crystal Palace
AA

'Klopp pressing for Mbappe deal'

2021-01-29T12:30:21Z

The forward, whose deal in Paris expires in 2022, has long been linked with the Premier League champions

Jurgen Klopp is making personal pleas to Kylian Mbappe and his team in order to persuade the PSG forward to join Liverpool, according to Canal+.

Mbappe, whose deal in Paris expires in 2022, has long been linked with the Premier League champions.

The French broadcaster say the Reds manager is now personally involved in getting the deal done, with Mbappe said to be tempted by the prospect of being the undisputed star of the show at Anfield.

Kylian Mbappe, PSG, Liverpool badge
Getty

El Shaarawy has medical ahead of Roma return

2021-01-29T11:59:33Z

Stephan El Shaarawy is having his medical with Roma ahead of his return to the Serie A club.

The winger played for the Rome club between 2016 and 2019 before a spell in China, but is on the verge of a return to Italian football having completed a period of coronavirus self-isolation.

The Italy international will aim to help Roma's title challenge - they currently trail leaders AC Milan by six points.

Stephan El Shaarawy Italy Moldova
Getty Images

Sanabria 'set to move from Betis to Torino'

2021-01-29T11:29:46Z

Torino are working on a deal to sign striker Antonio Sanabria from Real Betis, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Paraguayan forward is reportedly already in Italy and will complete a move for transfer fee of €7million (£6m/$8m) plus an additional €3m (£2.5m/$3.5m) in add-ons.

Man Utd wanted Grealish ahead of Fernandes

2021-01-29T11:00:00Z

Manchester United only moved to land Bruno Fernandes in January 2020 after learning that Jack Grealish was unavailable, claims ESPN.

A Portugal international playmaker has delivered considerable value for money across 12 months at Aston Villa, but an Aston Villa midfielder was the Red Devils' first choice.

Sanches an option for Liverpool

2021-01-29T10:30:00Z

Renato Sanches is in Liverpool's sights as they mull over options to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

Fabrizio Romano claims the former Bayern Munich midfielder, who is now with Lille, is being considered by the Reds alongside Brighton star Yves Bissouma.

Renato Sanches Lille 2019-20
Getty

New arrival at Spurs

2021-01-29T10:27:40Z

Cherries pick up Pearson from Preston

2021-01-29T10:27:00Z

Parma pip Everton to Zirkzee

2021-01-29T10:18:48Z

Serie A side Parma have beaten Everton to the signing of Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee, claims Fabrizio Romano.

An intial loan agreement has been put in place, with the highly-rated youngster now set to take on a new challenge in Italy.

Todibo wanted by Nice

2021-01-29T10:00:00Z

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo is a loan target for Nice, claims Nice-Matin.

The French centre-half is currently in Portugal with Benfica, but that deal could be cut short as he is allowed to head back to his homeland.

Chelsea to lauinch summer raid for Haaland

2021-01-29T09:30:00Z

Chelsea will launch a raid on Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland this summer, claims Sky Sports.

Thomas Tuchel is now calling the shots at Stamford Bridge and could return to his former club for a proven striker that is attracting interest from across Europe.

Erling Haaland Dortmund 2020-21
Getty Images

Juve to sign Rovella

2021-01-29T09:00:00Z

Juventus have confirmed an agreement is in place to sign Nicolo Rovella from Genoa on a permanent transfer.

Madrid resigned to losing Ramos

2021-01-29T08:30:00Z

Real Madrid are resigned to losing Sergio Ramos at the end of the season, El Chiringuito reports.

The centre-back, who will enter free agency come the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich among others.

Celtic reshuffle begins

2021-01-29T08:00:00Z

Spezia want Sutalo

2021-01-29T07:30:52Z

Atalanta defender Bosko Sutalo is being courted by Spezia, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.

Crotone are said to harbour an interest in the versatile Croatian too, while Spezia are also in the market for a central midfielder.

Pochettino gives Mbappe & Messi updates

2021-01-29T02:30:00Z

New PSG boss sets out his stall

Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about Kylian Mbappe's future and a possible PSG move for Lionel Messi.

Read what he had to say here on Goal!

Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi PSG Barcelona
Getty/Goal

Pepe set for Porto move

2021-01-29T02:00:00Z

Gremio forward Pepe is close to joining Porto, Gremio president Romildo Bolzan has told Radio Guaiba.

"With regard to Gremio and FC Porto, we are already in a very advanced situation and close to completion," Bolzan said.

Pepe has scored three goals in six games for Brazil's under-23 side but is yet to receive a senior call-up.

Leverkusen confident of Gray deal

2021-01-29T01:30:00Z

Bayer Leverkusen are confident of securing a move to sign Demarai Gray from Leicester, claims Sky Sports.

Gray is out of contract at the end of the season and it is reported the deal could be completed in a matter of hours.

No Monaco contact for Torreira

2021-01-29T01:00:00Z

Monaco have not been negotiating with Arsenal for Lucas Torreira, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There had been reports that Monaco were looking to pick up Torreira's loan at Atletico Madrid, where he has struggled for first-team minutes.

Lucas Torreira Atletico Madrid 2020-21
Getty Images

Klopp considers transfers after Matip injury

2021-01-29T00:30:00Z

Jurgen Klopp suggested Liverpool could look to the transfer market for defensive reinforcements after confirming an ankle injury to Joel Matip.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Seri to leave Fulham for Bordeaux

2021-01-29T00:00:00Z

Fulham midfielder Jean-Michael Seri is set to join Bordeaux on loan until the end of the season, the Guardian reports.

The Ivory Coast international has made only one start for the Cottagers so far this season.

Pochettino opens door to Ramos move

2021-01-28T23:45:44Z

Madrid captain is out of contract

Mauricio Pochettino seemed to open the door to a move for Real Madrid's out-of-contract captain Sergio Ramos in an interview on Thursday.

Read what he had to say here on Goal!

Mauricio Pochettino Sergio Ramos PSG Real Madrid
Getty

Atalanta close on Shakhtar's Kovalenko

2021-01-28T23:30:21Z

Atalanta are close to signing Ukraine midfielder Viktor Kovalenko from Shahtar Donetsk, according to DiMarzio.

The 24-year-old recently passed 200 appearances for Shakhtar in all competitions after coming through the youth ranks at the club.

Atalanta are also said to be interested in Malmo's 21-year-old defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Columbus get a new Kitchen

2021-01-28T23:15:36Z

Arsenal weighing up Maitland-Niles exit

2021-01-28T23:00:50Z

Gunners mulling over loan moves

Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be set to leave Arsenal on loan, reports The Athletic.

West Brom are said to be pushing hard to sign him with an unnamed top-four side also interested.

However, it is unclear whether Arsenal will allow Maitland-Niles to leave, given his versatility with a busy few months to come.