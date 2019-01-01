Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City renew Dani Alves pursuit

Arsenal prepare bumper deal for Zaha
Arsenal are prepared to offer £40 million plus three players to convince Crystal Palace to sell Wilfred Zaha, claims the Sun.
After seeing a first bid rebuffed, the Gunners could send Calum Chambers, Mohamed Elneny and Carl Jenkinson to south London in order to seal the deal.
West Ham declare interest in Higuain
West Ham United have lined up Gonzalo Higuain as a potential reinforcement in attack, according to GianlucaDiMarzio.com.
Higuain, who had two unsuccessful loan spells in 2018-19 with AC Milan and Chelsea, is not expected to be in Juventus' plans for the coming season and has been made available for a transfer.
The Hammers hope to agree a loan plus future option deal for the former Argentina international after missing out on Celta's Maxi Gomez.
Atletico chase £30m Trippier
Atletico Madrid have redoubled efforts to sign Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier, claims the Sun.
Trippier is seen as the heir to Juanfran on the right side of defence and would set Diego Simeone's team back around £30 million ($37m).
Man Utd have upper hand in Maguire race
Manchester United are now the favourites to sign Leicester City's Harry Maguire, according to the Daily Mail.
Maguire has attracted attention from both sides of Manchester, with City also suitors this summer.
But Pep Guardiola has balked at the centre-back's asking price, leaving the Reds confident they will land him.
Man City resume Dani Alves pursuit
Brazil defender also attracting interest from another club
Manchester City are set to renew their efforts to sign Brazil star Dani Alves, reports Globoesporte.
The veteran right-back is now a free agent after cutting his ties with Paris Saint-Germain following just two seasons in Ligue 1.
And a reunion with Pep Guardiola now looks a distinct possibility, although there is another club reportedly interested in his services.