Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd want six signings in squad overhaul

AC Milan suffer record losses
Fallen Serie A giants AC Milan lost €146 million over the past year, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The record amount is €20m more than the club lost last year and €50m more than what the Rossoneri were expecting.
Kicked out of the Europa League this season for breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules, Milan's income from sponsorship and ticket sales are both down.
Former Everton striker retires at 23
Calum Dyson has been forced to retire at the age of 23 after failing to recover from a serious ankle injury suffered two years ago.
The English attacker came up through Everton's academy but played the majority of his senior career games at Grimsby Town.
October 16, 2019
Chilwell in line for new £25m Leicester City deal
English defender Ben Chlwell is set to be handed a new Leicester City contract worth £25 million, reports the Daily Star.
Despite having five years to run on his current contract, the Foxes want to lock Chilwell down as he starts attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.
As part of the new deal, the 22-year-old is set to be paid £100,000 a week to make him one of the club's highest earners.
Arteta: Man City is the place for Foden
Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta says that midfielder Phil Foden has "limitless" potential and backed the English youngster to eventually become a star under Pep Guardiola.
Foden has impressed since breaking through with Manchester City, but is yet to lock down a consistent starting spot at the Etihad.
Some have suggested the young English attacker needs to find a new club to properly progress, though Arteta is adamant he's in the right place.
Klinsmann set to be appointed new Ecuador coach
Former Germany and USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann is poised to be announced as Ecuador's new national team coach.
Multiple reports suggest Klinsmann will be appointed imminently with the Ecuadorian Football Federation recently confirming an agreement with their new coach has been struck.
Along with Klinsmann, Fernando Hierro, Gianni De Biasi, Santiago Solari and Nestor Pekerman were all also believed to be in the running for the job.
Ecuador are currently ranked 65th in the world and were beaten 6-1 by Argentina in their last match.
Allegri plays down Man Utd reports
Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has distanced himself from the prospect of taking charge at Old Trafford.
The 52-year-old joked he doesn't speak enough English yet amid links to Manchester United, while also underlining his coaching philosophy.
Man Utd want six signings in squad overhaul
Red Devils plan 2020 transfer strategy
According to the Daily Mail, the Manchester United heirachy have agreed they need to target two strikers, two central midfielders, a central defender and a left back over the coming year.
Attacking reinforcements are being eyed for January with strikers Mario Mandzukic and Moussa Dembele being targeted as possible arrivals at Old Trafford when the transfer window re-opens.
In midfield, Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez and Leicester's James Maddison are both also on United's radar with the future of Paul Pogba still up in the air.