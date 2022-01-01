Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea, Newcastle & West Ham after Digne

Liverpool involved in Coutinho chase
Aston Villa, Everton and Liverpool are interested in bringing in Philippe Coutinho this month.— GOAL (@goal) January 4, 2022
The player wants to go to England and is not considering a move back to Brazil. pic.twitter.com/MBekVmrgrp
Trippier personal terms agreed
Kieran Trippier deal completed also on personal terms after further contacts between Newcastle and his representatives. Medical tests in UK already planned to announce first new ownership signing. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2022
Trippier wanted to leave - his decision was key to complete the move.
Onana signs Inter contract
André Onana has signed his contract today as new Inter player after medical tests successfully completed in Milano. Five year deal for €3m guaranteed net salary. He's gonna join in July 2022 as free agent. 🤝🇨🇲 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2022
Real Madrid give up on Rudiger
Real Madrid have given up their pursuit of Antonio Rudiger due to his wage demands, writes Marca.
He's reportedly asking for £200,000 per week - a price the club won't pay given the success of current centre-backs Eder Militao and David Alaba this season.
Kilmarnock appoint McInnes
New Year, New Boss— Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) January 4, 2022
Welcome to Killie, Derek McInnes
Cook joins Forest
Delighted to be here. Can’t wait to get started. Let’s move 🙌🏽🌳🔴 #NFFC https://t.co/lCAEYL5OIj— Steve Cook (@SteveCook28) January 4, 2022
Sunderland sign Trai Hume
Trai has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract on Wearside, with a club option of a further year!— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 4, 2022
📲 @hume_trai
#SAFC | #TraiDay pic.twitter.com/ZChZR33vIo
Patten joins Villa women on loan
Excited to be joining @AVWFCOfficial on loan for the remainder of the season. New year, new challenge 💜 https://t.co/SXRAVrsPvg— Anna Patten (@PattenAnna) January 4, 2022
Chelsea, Newcastle & West Ham after Digne (Sky Sports)
The wantaway £30m left-back is in high demand in the Premier League
Everton left-back Lucas Digne has drawn interest from Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham, according to Sky Sports.
Digne, valued by Everton at £30 million ($41m/€36m), has had a falling out with Rafa Benitez and could make a move this month.
Chelsea are a particularly interesting option given injuries to their top wing-backs over the past couple of weeks.