Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG ready to sell Neymar this summer

PSG willing to sell Neymar this summer (L’Equipe)
Paris Saint-Germain will sell Neymar this summer if they receive a good offer, L’Equipe reports.
The Brazil star does not want to leave the French club just yet but they are ready to part ways with him for the right price.
Barca want €20m for Memphis (Sport)
Memphis Depay’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain heading into the summer transfer window.
Sport reports the Catalan side could opt to sell him if they sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, but they will be demanding around €20 million from any suitors.
Celtic to sign Jota this week
Celtic will have wrapped up the signing of Diogo Jota by the end of the week, Daily Record says.
The 23-year-old has impressed on loan from Benfica and the Premiership side are eager to hold onto him, with his representatives in Glasgow to complete the deal.
Udinese eye Inzaghi as new coach
Filippo Inzaghi is in contention to take over as Udinese coach, according to Sky Sport in Italy.
Inzaghi was dismissed from his role as Brescia coach in March but is once again a candidate for Udinese, having come close to taking the job last year.
AC Milan eyeing De Ketelaere
AC Milan have been in contact with the agent of Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere.
Calciomercato reports the player's representative travelled to Italy in recent months to talk with Milan and Inter.
The latter team are not interested in signing the attacking midfielder but the Rossoneri could make a move for him this summer.