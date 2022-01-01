Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Dembele ready to join Chelsea

Liverpool to hold contract talks with Jota & three others
The Mirror reports that Liverpool are ready to open contract talks with four members of their first-team squad.
Those individuals are said to be Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott – with the Reds eager to know where that quartet stand on their respective futures.
Chelsea table offer for Bremer
Chelsea now have an offer on the table for Torino defender Gelson Bremer, claims Gianluca di Marzio.
The 25-year-old centre-half has become a top target for the Blues as they look to bring in replacements for departed free agents Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.
West Ham wrap up £30m Aguerd deal
Nayef Aguerd joins West Ham on a permanent deal for £30m, here we go confirmed. West Ham have finally completed paperworks with Rennes and Aguerd’s contract is now also signed. ⚒️🤝 #WHUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2022
Official statement on Monday after some twists but with West Ham always in control. pic.twitter.com/eLmK756uj5
Man Utd & Arsenal want Abraham (Corriere dello Sport)
Manchester United and Arsenal are mulling over raids for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, claims Corriere dello Sport.
The England international starred in Italy during the 2021-22 campaign and is now wanted back in the Premier League by heavyweight outfits in need of striking reinforcements.
PSG join City in battle for Leeds star Phillips
Paris Saint-Germain have, according to RMC Sport, joined Manchester City in the race for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips.
The England international has seen his stock soar over recent years, to the point that he is now wanted by reigning champions in the Premier League and Ligue 1.
PSG asked Vinicius not sign new Real contract (Marca)
Marca reports that Paris Saint-Germain made several requests to Vinicius Jr asking him not to enter into talks with Real Madrid regarding fresh terms.
It is said that the Ligue 1 giants were prepared to offer the Brazilian forward a “super contract” if he agreed to join them at Parc des Princes.
Chelsea ready to step up bid for Sterling (Daily Mail)
The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea are preparing to step up their efforts to lure Raheem Sterling away from Manchester City.
The Blues will make a formal bid for the England international forward once Romelu Lukaku has been removed from the ranks at Stamford Bridge – with the Belgian striker set to return to Inter on loan.
Liverpool to let Williams out on loan
Liverpool have, according to The Mirror, informed Neco Williams that he is once again free to make a loan move away from Anfield.
The Wales international full-back helped Fulham to promotion into the Premier League last season and is wanted back at Craven Cottage, while Nottingham Forest are also said to be keen on doing a deal.
Arsenal determined to acquire Asensio
Arsenal are determined to lure Marco Asensio away from Real Madrid, reports Sport.
The Spain international winger is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu and could become another useful creative option for Mikel Arteta at Emirates Stadium.
Real outcast Jovic wanted in Serie A
Fiorentina are in direct negotiations with Real Madrid for Luka Jović on loan deal. Fiorentina are asking for Real to pay part of his salary. 🟣🇷🇸 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022
Jović is understood to be open to the move, now up to the two clubs to cover his salary. pic.twitter.com/V302qqQFXp
Arsenal cool interest in Tielemans (Sky Sports)
Sky Sports claims that Arsenal have cooled their interest in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans after putting a deal in place for Portuguese star Fabio Vieira.
A Belgium international that has long been linked with the Gunners is now expected to agree a one-year extension to his contract at the King Power Stadium.
Newcastle offered Man Utd defender Bailly
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been offered to Newcastle, claims The Mirror.
The Ivorian centre-half has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and could end up being an alternative to Sven Botman for the Magpies - with a Dutch star at Lille proving to be out of reach.
Real to rival Man Utd & Liverpool for Bellingham
Real Madrid are ready to join the race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, claims Defensa Central.
The Blancos are lining up talks for an England international that has been heavily linked with moves to either Manchester United or Liverpool in 2023.
PSG move for Sanches & Vitinha
More on PSG. Luís Campos’ working on Renato Sanches in direct contact with the player side - while contract being prepared for Vitinha on a five year deal. 🇫🇷 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2022
PSG are still in talks with Inter for Skriniar after opening bid turned down… and waiting for Galtier appointment.
Dembele ready to join Chelsea (Sun)
Barca star is wanted as Lukaku's replacement
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is ready to join Chelsea on a free transfer, reports the Sun.
The Blues will bring him into the squad in the place of Romelu Lukaku, on the verge of returning to Inter after a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge.
Man Utd chief Arnold caught on camera criticising transfer policy
Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold offered up a sensational foul-mouthed review of the side's transfer policy in a conversation with fans that was taped and leaked.
Arnold admitted that the club has spent almost "a billion pounds" without seeing results during a meeting with supporters in Cheshire.
But he did give a strong endorsement of Frenkie de Jong, supposedly United's next big target.
Chelsea & Man City told to spend £45m on Ait-Nouri
Wolves have told Chelsea and Manchester City how much they must spend to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri, claims the Sun.
The left-back will cost no less than £45 million after impressing at Molineux in 2021-22.
Liverpool braced to lose Salah
Liverpool are already confronting the prospect of losing Mohamed Salah on a free next summer, reports the Mirror.
But the Reds are not concerned that Salah, closely linked with Barcelona, will let his standards slip in the coming season in spite of leaving.