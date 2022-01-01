Live Blog

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Dembele ready to join Chelsea

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona 2021-22
Liverpool to hold contract talks with Jota & three others

2022-06-19T11:00:00.000Z

The Mirror reports that Liverpool are ready to open contract talks with four members of their first-team squad.

Those individuals are said to be Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott – with the Reds eager to know where that quartet stand on their respective futures.

Diogo Jota FC Liverpool
Chelsea table offer for Bremer

2022-06-19T10:40:00.000Z

Chelsea now have an offer on the table for Torino defender Gelson Bremer, claims Gianluca di Marzio.

The 25-year-old centre-half has become a top target for the Blues as they look to bring in replacements for departed free agents Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

West Ham wrap up £30m Aguerd deal

2022-06-19T10:20:00.000Z

Man Utd & Arsenal want Abraham (Corriere dello Sport)

2022-06-19T10:00:00.000Z

Manchester United and Arsenal are mulling over raids for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, claims Corriere dello Sport.

The England international starred in Italy during the 2021-22 campaign and is now wanted back in the Premier League by heavyweight outfits in need of striking reinforcements.

Tammy Abraham, Europa Conference League final 2021-22
PSG join City in battle for Leeds star Phillips

2022-06-19T09:40:00.000Z

Paris Saint-Germain have, according to RMC Sport, joined Manchester City in the race for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The England international has seen his stock soar over recent years, to the point that he is now wanted by reigning champions in the Premier League and Ligue 1.

PSG asked Vinicius not sign new Real contract (Marca)

2022-06-19T09:20:00.000Z

Marca reports that Paris Saint-Germain made several requests to Vinicius Jr asking him not to enter into talks with Real Madrid regarding fresh terms.

It is said that the Ligue 1 giants were prepared to offer the Brazilian forward a “super contract” if he agreed to join them at Parc des Princes.

Chelsea ready to step up bid for Sterling (Daily Mail)

2022-06-19T09:00:00.000Z

The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea are preparing to step up their efforts to lure Raheem Sterling away from Manchester City.

The Blues will make a formal bid for the England international forward once Romelu Lukaku has been removed from the ranks at Stamford Bridge – with the Belgian striker set to return to Inter on loan.

Raheem Sterling Chelsea 2022
Liverpool to let Williams out on loan

2022-06-19T08:30:00.000Z

Liverpool have, according to The Mirror, informed Neco Williams that he is once again free to make a loan move away from Anfield.

The Wales international full-back helped Fulham to promotion into the Premier League last season and is wanted back at Craven Cottage, while Nottingham Forest are also said to be keen on doing a deal.

Arsenal determined to acquire Asensio

2022-06-19T08:00:00.000Z

Arsenal are determined to lure Marco Asensio away from Real Madrid, reports Sport.

The Spain international winger is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu and could become another useful creative option for Mikel Arteta at Emirates Stadium.

20220210_Asensio
Real outcast Jovic wanted in Serie A

2022-06-19T07:30:00.000Z

Arsenal cool interest in Tielemans (Sky Sports)

2022-06-19T07:00:00.000Z

Sky Sports claims that Arsenal have cooled their interest in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans after putting a deal in place for Portuguese star Fabio Vieira.

A Belgium international that has long been linked with the Gunners is now expected to agree a one-year extension to his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Tielemans
Newcastle offered Man Utd defender Bailly

2022-06-19T06:30:00.000Z

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been offered to Newcastle, claims The Mirror.

The Ivorian centre-half has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and could end up being an alternative to Sven Botman for the Magpies - with a Dutch star at Lille proving to be out of reach.

Real to rival Man Utd & Liverpool for Bellingham

2022-06-19T06:00:00.000Z

Real Madrid are ready to join the race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, claims Defensa Central.

The Blancos are lining up talks for an England international that has been heavily linked with moves to either Manchester United or Liverpool in 2023.

JUDE BELLINGHAM BORUSSIA DORTMUND
PSG move for Sanches & Vitinha

2022-06-18T22:55:49.000Z

Dembele ready to join Chelsea (Sun)

2022-06-18T22:45:46.000Z

Barca star is wanted as Lukaku's replacement

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is ready to join Chelsea on a free transfer, reports the Sun.

The Blues will bring him into the squad in the place of Romelu Lukaku, on the verge of returning to Inter after a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge.

Man Utd chief Arnold caught on camera criticising transfer policy

2022-06-18T22:35:01.000Z

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold offered up a sensational foul-mouthed review of the side's transfer policy in a conversation with fans that was taped and leaked.

Arnold admitted that the club has spent almost "a billion pounds" without seeing results during a meeting with supporters in Cheshire.

But he did give a strong endorsement of Frenkie de Jong, supposedly United's next big target.

Chelsea & Man City told to spend £45m on Ait-Nouri

2022-06-18T22:25:50.000Z

Wolves have told Chelsea and Manchester City how much they must spend to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri, claims the Sun.

The left-back will cost no less than £45 million after impressing at Molineux in 2021-22.

Liverpool braced to lose Salah

2022-06-18T22:15:32.000Z

Liverpool are already confronting the prospect of losing Mohamed Salah on a free next summer, reports the Mirror.

But the Reds are not concerned that Salah, closely linked with Barcelona, will let his standards slip in the coming season in spite of leaving.