Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Real Madrid plot €150m move to sign Haaland from Man City in 2024

Updated
Benitez on the way to PSV

2022-06-18T21:30:22.000Z

Bergwijn closer to Ajax move

2022-06-18T21:00:37.000Z

Juve optimistic over Di Maria deal

2022-06-18T20:00:47.000Z

Inter Miami hold Gotze talks

2022-06-18T19:15:01.393Z

Hull move for USMNT international Wright

2022-06-18T18:15:05.081Z

Hull City are trying to sign United States international Haji Wright, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Wright impressed on a loan spell in Turkey with Antalyaspor last season, netting 14 goals in 31 league games to put him in the frame for a World Cup call-up.

Columbus Crew to sign Cucho Hernandez

2022-06-18T17:40:39.428Z

Barcelona sign Bronze following England star's departure from Manchester City

2022-06-18T17:10:30.000Z

Barcelona Femeni have completed the signing of England star Lucy Bronze, the Catalan club confirmed on Saturday.

Bronze, 30, spent two seasons at Manchester City between 2020 and 2022 in her second spell at the club following a wildly successful stint at women's football heavyweights Lyon.

She decided against renewing her contract at the club this summer and will now begin a new challenge in Spain.

Read more here!

Newell's star Castro set for Frankfurt

2022-06-18T16:40:40.000Z

Selling De Jong to Man Utd could rescue Barcelona's transfer window

2022-06-18T16:10:38.000Z

Barcelona have big ambitions for the summer transfer window, but they will have to raise around €600 million (£515m/$630m) before they can sign any of the star players on their list of targets.

The Catalan side hope to strengthen their squad ahead of next season by targeting Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Kalidou Koulibaly, Bernardo Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and many more.

However, due to their dire financial situation, the Camp Nou team cannot register any new players and have until July 31 to raise a large sum of money to have any chance of bringing in top targets.

Read more here!

Frenkie de Jong Barcelona 2021-22
Getty Images

Man City consider letting ZInchenko go

2022-06-18T15:40:19.646Z

Gotze and Frankfurt still in talks

2022-06-18T14:33:30.000Z

Eintracht Frankfurt are hopeful of signing Mario Gotze from PSV this summer.

Sky Sport reports the German side are in talks with the midfielder and he is open to making the switch.

Juve want Di Maria answer this weekend

2022-06-18T13:59:09.000Z

Juventus are pushing Angel Di Maria to decide whether or not he will join the Serie A side this summer.

The Bianconeri have sent an offer to the Argentine but he is demanding a one-year contract, whereas the club want him to commit to a longer deal.

GOAL reports the Turin team are demanding an answer from him by the end of the weekend.

Alexis & Dzeko to leave Inter

2022-06-18T13:30:23.000Z

Inter are prepared to sell Alexis Sanchez and Edin Dzeko this summer.

GOAL understands Serie A side have been planning on letting the Chilean forward leave because of his high wages, while getting Dzeko's €5 million salary off the books would also be a big relief for the Italians.

Nketiah signs five-year Arsenal deal

2022-06-18T13:00:38.000Z

Arsenal have announced Eddie Nketiah has signed a new contract.

The striker has agreed a five-year deal, which will run until 2027, and he has taken the No.14 jersey - the shirt worn by all-time record scorer Thierry Henry.

Read the full story on GOAL!

Real Madrid target Araujo to sign big Benfica contract

2022-06-18T11:59:35.000Z

Henrique Araujo is set to sign a big contract extension with Benfica.

According to A Bola, the 20-year-old attacker will sign a deal that will run until 2026 or 2027 and see his release clause raised to €100 million.

Real Madrid have recently been linked with the forward, whose current contract runs until 2024.

Rebic to stay at AC Milan

2022-06-18T11:33:29.000Z

AC Milan will not sell Ante Rebic this summer.

The Croatian winger had been linked with a move away from San Siro after some disappointing performances, but Calciomercato reports they will give him a shot at redemption next season.

Gavi and Barca still at odds over contract extension

2022-06-18T11:18:48.771Z

Barcelona are in danger of losing Gavi as they have still not convinced him to commit to a new contract.

Mundo Deportivo reports there is still some distance between the two parties regarding his salary and that the agreement is not imminent.

Real Madrid plot €150m Haaland move in 2024 (AS)

2022-06-18T10:40:56.124Z

Real Madrid have not given up on signing Erling Haaland.

AS reports they plan on triggering the Manchester City striker's €150 million release clause in 2024 to finally bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu to replace Karim Benzema.

Juventus put Rabiot up for sale

2022-06-18T09:42:10.107Z

Bergstrom joins Peterborough from Chelsea

2022-06-18T09:01:41.733Z

Monza move for Nandez

2022-06-18T08:31:18.871Z

Monza hope to strengthen their squad for their first season in Serie A with the signing of Nahitan Nandez.

Calciomercato reports they are in talks with Cagliari over a possible deal this summer.

Man Utd waiting on Barca to drop De Jong price (The Athletic)

2022-06-18T07:35:27.078Z

Manchester United are playing a 'poker' game with Barcelona over a move for Frenkie de Jong, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils are confident of getting a deal done but are hoping Barca drop their asking price by around €10-€15 million.

Inter want Lukaku on loan for €8m

2022-06-18T07:05:22.521Z

Inter have told Chelsea that they are willing to pay around €8 million to sign Romelu Lukaku on loan, according to Calciomercato.

The Blues are open to letting the Belgian striker leave in a loan deal, but are demanding a fee of around three times as much as the limit Inter have set.

Fiorentina to strike Jovic loan deal

2022-06-17T23:00:00.000Z

Marseille eye up Sanchez

2022-06-17T22:15:00.000Z

Clarke-Salter moves to QPR

2022-06-17T22:00:00.000Z

'Mane is coming!' - Bayern sporting director

2022-06-17T21:45:00.000Z

Sadio Mane is set to join Bayern Munich after the German champions reached a €41 million (£35m/$43m agreement with Liverpool - with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirming the forward is on his way to the Bundesliga champions.

Liverpool will receive a €32m (£27m/$34m) fixed fee for the Senegal international, with a further €6m (£5m/$6m) available based on appearances and €3m depending on individual and team achievements.

The transfer fee means that Liverpool have sold the winger for more than the £33.5m (€39m/$40m) they paid to sign him from Southampton in 2016 - but for Bayern, it marks a key bit of business in the transfer window.

Read the full story on GOAL here!