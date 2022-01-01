Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Real Madrid plot €150m move to sign Haaland from Man City in 2024

Benitez on the way to PSV
Two negotiations ongoing for OGC Nice. Argentinian goalkeeper Walter Benítez is set to leave and join PSV Eindhoven on a free move, with medical tests this weekend. 🇳🇱🤝 @RikElfrink #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2022
Ozan Kabak could be the next signing. Talks ongoing with Schalke on final price tag.
Bergwijn closer to Ajax move
Steven Bergwijn deal between Ajax and Tottenham is absolutely on, all partied are in contact - but it’s not fully agreed yet. 🇳🇱 #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2022
Bergwijn, Ajax priority since January. Tottenham, still open to sell at their conditions. #Ajax
Juve optimistic over Di Maria deal
Filtra un cauto ottimismo sul fronte Angel #DiMaria. Il pressing asfissiante della #Juventus sul Fideo sta iniziando a dare i primi frutti. Contatti costanti con i rappresentanti dell’argentino. Altro che trattativa saltata, sensazioni negative e rifiuti attribuiti all’ex PSG— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 18, 2022
Inter Miami hold Gotze talks
Inter Miami have indeed had talks to sign German World Cup winning midfielder Mario Gotze, MLSsoccer has learned. Miami had a scout in Eindhoven for months.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 18, 2022
Gotze is one of a few big targets for Miami's final DP spot. They're in talks with others as well.https://t.co/iY9nnKAZ4W
Witsel closing on Atletico switch
Axel Witsel en route vers l’Atletico Madrid https://t.co/gbFK5jEpvv— RTBF Sport (@RTBFsport) June 18, 2022
Hull move for USMNT international Wright
Hull City are trying to sign United States international Haji Wright, according to the Hull Daily Mail.
Wright impressed on a loan spell in Turkey with Antalyaspor last season, netting 14 goals in 31 league games to put him in the frame for a World Cup call-up.
Columbus Crew to sign Cucho Hernandez
Sources can confirm: Columbus Crew finalizing deal to sign Colombian international forward Cucho Hernandez as DP. The 23-year-old forward is currently with Watford. https://t.co/x4i5gXaavl— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 18, 2022
Barcelona sign Bronze following England star's departure from Manchester City
Barcelona Femeni have completed the signing of England star Lucy Bronze, the Catalan club confirmed on Saturday.
Bronze, 30, spent two seasons at Manchester City between 2020 and 2022 in her second spell at the club following a wildly successful stint at women's football heavyweights Lyon.
She decided against renewing her contract at the club this summer and will now begin a new challenge in Spain.
Newell's star Castro set for Frankfurt
🚨Nicolás Castro jugará en el Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪.— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 18, 2022
*️⃣ Newell's llegó a un acuerdo de palabra por su transferencia.
*️⃣Los abogados cruzan contratos y, una vez resuelto eso, el joven talentoso de 21 años viajará para hacerse la revisión médica y firmar hasta junio de 2027. pic.twitter.com/y4IfvoszjO
Selling De Jong to Man Utd could rescue Barcelona's transfer window
Barcelona have big ambitions for the summer transfer window, but they will have to raise around €600 million (£515m/$630m) before they can sign any of the star players on their list of targets.
The Catalan side hope to strengthen their squad ahead of next season by targeting Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Kalidou Koulibaly, Bernardo Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and many more.
However, due to their dire financial situation, the Camp Nou team cannot register any new players and have until July 31 to raise a large sum of money to have any chance of bringing in top targets.
Man City consider letting ZInchenko go
Manchester City are prepared to let Oleksandr Zinchenko leave as they are targeting Marc Cucurella, with an official bid coming soon - decision was made in May 🔵 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2022
Zinchenko can be sold and Everton have his name in the list as one of the main targets. Other clubs also keen. https://t.co/hcqK7l83ov
Ex-Spurs striker Janssen signs for Royal Antwerp
Vincent Janssen tekent een contract voor 4 seizoenen op de Bosuil! 📸✍️#RAFC #WelcomeVincent pic.twitter.com/ZTH937bgAe— Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) June 18, 2022
Gotze and Frankfurt still in talks
Eintracht Frankfurt are hopeful of signing Mario Gotze from PSV this summer.
Sky Sport reports the German side are in talks with the midfielder and he is open to making the switch.
Juve want Di Maria answer this weekend
Juventus are pushing Angel Di Maria to decide whether or not he will join the Serie A side this summer.
The Bianconeri have sent an offer to the Argentine but he is demanding a one-year contract, whereas the club want him to commit to a longer deal.
GOAL reports the Turin team are demanding an answer from him by the end of the weekend.
Alexis & Dzeko to leave Inter
Inter are prepared to sell Alexis Sanchez and Edin Dzeko this summer.
GOAL understands Serie A side have been planning on letting the Chilean forward leave because of his high wages, while getting Dzeko's €5 million salary off the books would also be a big relief for the Italians.
Nketiah signs five-year Arsenal deal
Arsenal have announced Eddie Nketiah has signed a new contract.
The striker has agreed a five-year deal, which will run until 2027, and he has taken the No.14 jersey - the shirt worn by all-time record scorer Thierry Henry.
Real Madrid target Araujo to sign big Benfica contract
Henrique Araujo is set to sign a big contract extension with Benfica.
According to A Bola, the 20-year-old attacker will sign a deal that will run until 2026 or 2027 and see his release clause raised to €100 million.
Real Madrid have recently been linked with the forward, whose current contract runs until 2024.
Rebic to stay at AC Milan
AC Milan will not sell Ante Rebic this summer.
The Croatian winger had been linked with a move away from San Siro after some disappointing performances, but Calciomercato reports they will give him a shot at redemption next season.
Gavi and Barca still at odds over contract extension
Barcelona are in danger of losing Gavi as they have still not convinced him to commit to a new contract.
Mundo Deportivo reports there is still some distance between the two parties regarding his salary and that the agreement is not imminent.
Real Madrid plot €150m Haaland move in 2024 (AS)
Real Madrid have not given up on signing Erling Haaland.
AS reports they plan on triggering the Manchester City striker's €150 million release clause in 2024 to finally bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu to replace Karim Benzema.
Vasquez joins Cremonese from Genoa
È arrivato il momento di iniziare a preparare la nuova stagione... 💪🏻😍— U.S. Cremonese (@USCremonese) June 18, 2022
Benvenuto @Johanvasquez23! 🇲🇽✍🏻
Leggi il comunicato 📝➡️ https://t.co/rXJU2dJISH#SiAmoSempreConTe #ForzaGrigiorossi #DaiCremo #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/412oM6bSEv
Juventus put Rabiot up for sale
Adrien Rabiot has been included in Juventus transfer list, so there are chances for him to be sold - and he wants to leave the club this summer. 🇫🇷 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022
Premier League clubs are already exploring this possibility.
Bergstrom joins Peterborough from Chelsea
✍️ Posh Secure Bergström Signing!— Peterborough United (@theposh) June 18, 2022
We are pleased to announce the signing of young Chelsea goalkeeper Lucas Bergström on a season-long loan deal.
Transfer news brought to you by @da_recruitment #pufc | #AD
Monza move for Nandez
Monza hope to strengthen their squad for their first season in Serie A with the signing of Nahitan Nandez.
Calciomercato reports they are in talks with Cagliari over a possible deal this summer.
Man Utd waiting on Barca to drop De Jong price (The Athletic)
Manchester United are playing a 'poker' game with Barcelona over a move for Frenkie de Jong, according to The Athletic.
The Red Devils are confident of getting a deal done but are hoping Barca drop their asking price by around €10-€15 million.
Inter want Lukaku on loan for €8m
Inter have told Chelsea that they are willing to pay around €8 million to sign Romelu Lukaku on loan, according to Calciomercato.
The Blues are open to letting the Belgian striker leave in a loan deal, but are demanding a fee of around three times as much as the limit Inter have set.
Atalanta sign Demiral
🚨 Esercitato il diritto di opzione: @Merihdemiral in nerazzurro a titolo definitivo! 🧱— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) June 17, 2022
Merih #Demiral is a ⚫️&🔵 player on a permanent basis! 🤩💪🏼
🔗 https://t.co/zGlAZb3aQ7#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/7GAiQY4v3L
Fiorentina to strike Jovic loan deal
Fiorentina are in direct negotiations with Real Madrid for Luka Jović on loan deal. Fiorentina are asking for Real to pay part of his salary. 🟣🇷🇸 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022
Jović is understood to be open to the move, now up to the two clubs to cover his salary. pic.twitter.com/V302qqQFXp
Simeone seals Verona switch
Giovanni #Simeone è ufficialmente gialloblù#HVFChttps://t.co/ApG0USHJgx— Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) June 17, 2022
Marseille eye up Sanchez
🚨 Marseille are monitoring the situation of Chilean star Alexis Sanchez.🇨🇱 🔵#OM pic.twitter.com/B5R1SziXon— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 17, 2022
Clarke-Salter moves to QPR
🤏 A pinch of 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲-𝗦𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗥.— QPR FC (@QPR) June 17, 2022
R first summer signing 🤩#QPR | #ClarkeSalteR
'Mane is coming!' - Bayern sporting director
Sadio Mane is set to join Bayern Munich after the German champions reached a €41 million (£35m/$43m agreement with Liverpool - with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirming the forward is on his way to the Bundesliga champions.
Liverpool will receive a €32m (£27m/$34m) fixed fee for the Senegal international, with a further €6m (£5m/$6m) available based on appearances and €3m depending on individual and team achievements.
The transfer fee means that Liverpool have sold the winger for more than the £33.5m (€39m/$40m) they paid to sign him from Southampton in 2016 - but for Bayern, it marks a key bit of business in the transfer window.