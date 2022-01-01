Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Real Madrid plot €150m move to sign Haaland from Man City in 2024

Barcelona have big ambitions for the summer transfer window, but they will have to raise around €600 million (£515m/$630m) before they can sign any of the star players on their list of targets.

The Catalan side hope to strengthen their squad ahead of next season by targeting Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Kalidou Koulibaly, Bernardo Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and many more.

However, due to their dire financial situation, the Camp Nou team cannot register any new players and have until July 31 to raise a large sum of money to have any chance of bringing in top targets.

