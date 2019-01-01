Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United confident of landing £76m Haaland in January

Palace to demand £80m for Zaha in January
Crystal Palace will demand £80 million ($105m) for star winger Wilfried Zaha in January, according to the Daily Mail.
Arsenal and Everton were keen on Zaha in the summer, but Palace's valuation of £80m at the time kept a move from taking place.
With interest still high in Zaha, Palace will continue to hold firm on their price tag.
Havertz to stay with Leverkusen this season
Midfielder Kai Havertz will stay at Bayer Leverkusen for at least the rest of the season, reports Sky Sports.
The 20-year-old has attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.
But the Germany international is understood to be happy at Leverkusen and in no hurry to leave just yet.
Man Utd confident of landing £76m Haaland in January
The Red Devils would loan the Norway striker back to Red Bull Salzburg
Manchester United are confident of signing Erling Braut Haaland next month in a £76 million ($100m) deal, claims The Sun.
Haaland's club, Red Bull Salzburg, however, are insisting on a deal that would see the 19-year-old return on loan for the remainder of the season.
Though United would prefer to have Haaland right away, they are keen to accept the loan in order to ensure they land the star striker.
Ancelotti stalling on Everton offer
Carlo Ancelotti is stalling on Everton's contract offer as he awaits clarification on the club's transfer plans, reports the Daily Mail.
Everton have made the Italian an offer of £8 million ($10.5m) per season to become the club's new manager after he was sacked by Napoli last week.
Before he signs, however, Ancelotti wants to know how much control he would have over the club's transfer business.
Guardiola can't guarantee Sane will stay at Man City in January
Pep Guardiola has said he can't guarantee that Leroy Sane will be at Manchester City when the January transfer window closes.
The winger is stepping up his recovery from a serious knee injury suffered in August, and he revealed on Instagram that he was back working on the pitch.
With Bayern Munich still chasing the 23-year-old, his long-rumoured move back to Germany could still take shape, though it is unlikely to happen until the summer.
Man Utd won't allow Pogba to join Madrid in January
The midfielder's commitment has been questioned again of late
Manchester United will not allow Paul Pogba to join Real Madrid in January, according to the Daily Mail.
Pogba has not played since September due to an ankle injury, but raised questions on Friday when he posted a video of himself dancing at his brother's wedding.
Though Pogba has no intention of renewing a contract that has 18 months remaining, United will hold onto the 26-year-old in the winter transfer window.
Badiashile to sign Monaco extension
Highly-rated defender Benoit Badiashile is set to sign a new contract with Monaco, according to Le10Sport.
The 18-year-old has already made 12 Ligue 1 appearances for the principality side this term, attracting interest from clubs such as Chelsea.
But Badiashile appears to be staying with Monaco, at least for the short term.