Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd no closer to sacking Solskjaer

Chelsea won’t join the race for Mbappe (El Nacional)
PSG star not wanted at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea will not be joining the scramble for Kylian Mbappe’s signature, claims El Nacional.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward is one of the hottest properties in world football, leading him to be linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool, but Thomas Tuchel already has a number of attackers at his disposal and does not see how a World Cup winner would fit into those plans.
Newcastle make contact with Sule
Niklas Sule has emerged as another target for those piecing together ambitious plans at St James’ Park, reports Newcastle World.
Fresh from a big-money takeover, Newcastle are in the market for marquee additions and now have a Bayern Munich defender in their sights.
Saul will see out Chelsea loan
Saul Niguez will, according to The Telegraph, see out his loan spell at Chelsea despite early struggles in England.
There had been suggestions that the Blues would look to cut a season-long agreement with Atletico Madrid short, but a Spain international midfielder will be remaining at Stamford Bridge.
Guardiola admits Barca could raid City for Sterling
Raheem Sterling continues to see a move from Manchester City to Barcelona mooted, and Pep Guardiola has conceded that La Liga giants could complete a raid on his ranks.
He has told Mundo Deportivo: “If Barcelona are interested in any of our players, I am convinced that they can get them.”
Newcastle & West Ham vying for Caleta-Car
Newcastle United and West Ham are vying for the signature of Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car, according to Calcio Mercato.
The 25-year-old could be available for a cut-price fee when the transfer market reopens, with his current contract due to expire in 2023.
Newcastle & West Ham are poised to compete for the signature of Caleta-Car, who was also heavily linked with Liverpool earlier this year.
Valencia plotting Traore swoop
Valencia are plotting a swoop for Wolves winger Adama Traore - according to Fichajes.
The 25-year-old is currently tied to Molineux until 2023, and the Wanderers are set to offer him a new three-year deal.
However, Valencia's interest could throw a spanner in the works, with the Spanish club set to make a move for Traore in the new year.
Martial on Juve striker shortlist
Manchester United's Anthony Martial is on Juventus' shortlist of potential new strikers - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Frenchman is one of several targets the Bianconeri have identified in case they miss out on a deal for Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic.
Mauro Icardi, Darwin Nunez, Alexandre Lacazette and Gianluca Scamacca have also emerged on Juve's radar ahead of the January transfer window.
Brest starlet Faivre welcomes Milan rumours
Brest talent Romain Faivre about potential AC Milan transfer in January: “I’m getting ready for Milan because when Paolo Maldini calls you… it’s something special. I saw the Derby and I wanted to be there”, he told Gazzetta dello Sport. 🔴🇫🇷 #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2021
Bradley to swap LAFC for Toronto
Former USMNT coach Bob Bradley is on the verge of becoming Toronto FC's new boss, reports AS.
Bradley will thus draw the curtain on his tenure at Los Angeles FC, whom he has coached for the past four seasons.
Woodward set for Man Utd consultancy role
Ed Woodward will continue his ties with Manchester United even after stepping down as executive vice-chairman, reports the Daily Mail.
United are in talks with the director over remaining at the club in a consultancy role, despite being a focal point for fan criticisms during the lean spell at Old Trafford over the past few years.
Madrid plan summer clearout
Real Madrid are planning to release a host of star players over the summer in order to boost their transfer funds, according to Sport.
Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo all finish lucrative contracts and will be let go, while the Merengue also hope to sell Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, who have been disappointing at the Bernabeu.
Ex-Barca women's boss Cortes considered by Man City
Manchester City are considering a move for former Barcelona coach Lluis Cortes, reports Sport.
The Citizens have made a poor start to their Women's Super League campaign, putting current boss Gareth Taylor under significant pressure.
Martinez keen on Villa job
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is keen to return to the Premier League at the helm of Aston Villa, claims the Sun.
The Spaniard will have to wait in line, however, as the club have made Steven Gerrard their leading candidate.
Madrid chase Juve star Chiesa
Real Madrid are gearing up for a move for Juventus ace Federico Chiesa, reports El Nacional.
The forward's two-year loan deal from Fiorentina expires at the end of the season, although talks between Chiesa and Juventus over making the move permanent are ongoing.
Man Utd no closer to sacking Solskjaer (MEN)
Reds won't move unless a replacement is ready
Manchester United are still in no rush to relieve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties, according to the Manchester Evening News.
Despite Saturday's defeat to City and the international break, the Reds board is reluctant to act unless they have a replacement ready to take over in a smooth transition of power.