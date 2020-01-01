Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to offer Lingard for Maddison

Hammers join Koulibaly race
West Ham have emerged as shock contenders in the hunt to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, claims the Daily Express.
The centre-back is a target of several leading European clubs including Tottenham and Chelsea.
Now, the Hammers - who got the new year off to a winning start under the returning David Moyes - could splash the cash to bring him to London Stadium.
Villa to make Adebayor move?
Aston Villa could make a move for former Arsenal favourite Emmanuel Adebayor as they look to plug a gap up front in attack, says the Mirror.
Dean Smith's side are without Wesley for the rest of the season after he was ruled out by injury.
Adebayor would help Villa remain within Financial Fair Play rules too, as he is a free agent following his exit from Kayserispor last month.
Bordeaux chase Reims man Oudin
Bordeaux are back in the hunt for Stade de Reims striker Remi Oudin, per Le 10 Sport.
The Ligue 1 side were previously in pursuit of the 23-year-old but were unable to tempt him to Matmut Atlantique.
Now, however, they are hoping to achieve greater success in the January transfer window.
Man Utd to offer Lingard for Maddison
The Red Devils are desperate the land the Foxes star
Manchester United are set to offer a cash-plus deal for Leicester City's James Maddison with Jesse Lingard headed the other way, via the Mirror.
The Red Devils, months after raiding the Foxes for Harry Maguire, wish to bring his England team-mate to Old Trafford.
To do so however, they will have to part with substancial funds - but hope to be able to lower the cost by sending Lingard to the King Power Stadium in a swap.
Everton eye James loan bid
Toffees are keen to land the Colombian star
Everton are looking to launch an ambitious attempt to bring James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on loan to Goodison Park, says the Mirror.
Carlo Ancelotti hopes to be able to broker a move for the out-of-favour Colombian and swap Santiago Bernabeu for Merseyside.
The 28-year-old only returned this season from a prolonged loan spell with Bayern Munich.