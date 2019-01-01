LAFC confirm Ramirez trade
Part of our History.— LAFC (@LAFC) August 7, 2019
Best of luck in the next chapter, Christian. https://t.co/pywUK9Aj73
The forward joined LAFC in the summer of 2018 in a trade with Minnesota United.
Eriksen rejects move to Man Utd
The Danish star is said to prefer a move to Spain instead
Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has shut down talks over a move to Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.
In 2017, Eriksen promised Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that he would never move to another London club, and he has now expanded that promise to include all teams in England.
The 27-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is said to prefer a move to Spain, with both Atletico and Real Madrid interested.
Tottenham prioritise Dybala over Coutinho
Tottenham are putting their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho on the back burner as they aim to land Paulo Dybala, claims Le10Sport.
Barca are looking to offload Coutinho, but the Brazilian's potential destinations are limited by his massive salary.
Spurs are one potential option for Coutinho, but that move may not go through now that they are focusing on completing a deal for Juventus striker Dybala.
Ozil pursuing coffee shop deal in D.C.
D.C. United officials are indeed set to meet with representatives of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, but a possible transfer won't be the main item on the agenda.
The Athletic reports that Ozil's reps are set to discuss opening a new branch of 39 Steps Coffee, which is owned by Ozil, at D.C. United's stadium Audi Field.
Club officials were quick to stress, however, that Ozil's playing future could also still be a point of discussion at the meeting.
Palace sign £8m McCarthy from Everton
Crystal Palace have signed midfielder James McCarthy from Everton.
The Eagles have reportedly paid the Toffees an £8 million ($10m) fee for the 28-year-old Ireland international.
"He’s a player with a vast amount of Premier League experience, given his six and four years playing for Everton and Wigan respectively, and will be an excellent addition to our midfield," Palace manager Roy Hodgson said.
Palace and Southampton chasing Walker-Peters
Crystal Palace and Southampton are both looking to sign Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, according to the Daily Mail.
The 22-year-old has played 19 first-team games for Spurs, but is eager to find more regular playing time this season.
Palace are still looking for a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who moved to Man Utd earlier in the summer.