Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal join race for Dia

Edu calls for Gunners fans to back Arteta
Edu has provided his backing to Mikel Arteta and called on the fans to do the same.
Arsenal are struggling in the Premier League, but the club’s support for the manager is not wavering.
“Just believe. Internally here, listen, we are doing well,” technical director Edu told Sky Sports.
Inter to listen to offers for Perisic
Inter are ready to offload Ivan Perisic in January, reports suggest.
The Croatian returned to the club from a season on loan at Bayern Munich, but Gazzetta Dello Sport claims the club are ready to sell if the right offer comes in for the winger.
Guehi to get Chelsea chance
Flowers takes charge of Barnet
Former England international goalkeeper Tim Flowers has been named the new manager of Barnet.
“Clearly from the outside, there are things that need changing, the results speak for themselves,” Flowers told the club’s official website of a team 20th in the Conference Premier.