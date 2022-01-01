Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona in talks over Azpilicueta move

Tagliafico unhappy with Ajax after being denied 'dream' Barca move
Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has admitted he is unhappy with his club for denying him a January move to Barcelona.
"They have their reasons but it's a shame," Tagliafico told AS.
"I feel that opportunities cannot be missed and this was a unique opportunity, being able to go to a club like Barca. For me it was a dream opportunity and they didn't help me in the end.
Shaqiri set to depart Lyon for MLS transfer
Former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri is closing in on a move to MLS, Lyon confirmed on Friday.
Reports indicate that Shaqiri is set to join the Chicago Fire, with Lyon confirming that the Swiss star is out of the squad for a match against Monaco to finalize the deal.
Barca in talks over Azpilicueta move (Mundo Deportivo)
The Spanish defender could move on a free transfer
Barcelona are in talks over a summer move for Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The 32-year-old's contract with Chelsea expires at season's end and he has yet to agree an extension.
Keane addresses Sunderland links
5Roy Keane has admitted he could take over as Sunderland head coach, saying "let's see what takes shape" after rumours linking him with a return to the sideline.
Keane told ITV: "I have no control over that. I made it clear I would like to go back in football as manager one day but the club has to want you and you have to want the club and the contract has to be right.
"Let's see what takes shape over the next few days."
Conte hits out at 'strange' Spurs transfer moves
Antonio Conte has admitted "something went wrong in the past" with Tottenham's transfer strategy after the club saw several players exit in the January window.
Several former big-money transfers, including club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele, departed as Spurs made a number of changes.