have been linked with Leipzig central defender Dayot Upamecano and the 21-year-old could be allowed to leave the German club if they can sign fellow Frenchman Tanguy Kouassi from Paris St-Germain, as reported by Le Parisien.

The 17-year-old Kouassi is seen as the long-term successor to Upamecano, but Leipzig are prepared to start the process early.

That would pave the way for the Gunners to pursue Upamecano.