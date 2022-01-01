Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal join Man Utd and Barcelona in Neves race

Barca to bring Xavi Simons back
Barcelona are preparing a contract offer for Xavi Simons, says Sport.
The Dutch midfielder left the Catalan side to join PSG in 2019 but his contract at the French side is set to expire this summer.
Barca are prepared to offer him a deal to bring him back to Camp Nou, but he has many offers on the table at the moment.
Arsenal join Man Utd in Neves race as Wolves line up replacement (The Sun)
Summer battle for midfielder's signature could be intense
Arsenal are ready to join Manchester United and Barcelona in the race to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves.
The Sun reports Wolves have already lined up Neves' replacement, having set their sights on Benfica's Martim Neto.
Juventus weigh up bid for Man Utd & Bayern target Antony
Juventus are seriously considering making a summer bid for Ajax winger Antony, according to Calciomercato.
The Brazilian winger has already caught the eye of Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
However, Ajax are said to be demanding around €35 million for the 22-year-old.
Andre Anderson joins Sao Paulo from Lazio
Sao Paulo have signed Andre Anderson from Lazio.
The 22-year-old has joined the Brazilian side on loan until June 2023 and have an option to buy him outright.
Barca willing to pay €30m for Lewandowski
Barcelona are willing to pay €30 million to sign Robert Lewandowski.
It has been reported that the Poland international has opted to join the Catalan side, though GOAL understands that he is yet to come to a decision on his next move.
Nevertheless, Sport says Barca are determined to land him and have set the price they are willing to spend on him.