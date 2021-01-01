Olympics 2020 women's semi-final Matchday LIVE: USWNT v Canada updates, news and TV reaction

Canada starting XI
Canada XI: Labbe - Lawrence, Buchanan, Gilles, Chapman - Quinn, Scott, Fleming - Sinclair - Beckie, Prince.
Subs: Sheridan, Zadorsky, Carle, Grosso, Rose, Leon, Huitema.
Bev Priestman has made no changes from the Brazil game three days ago, despite it going all the way to penalties. However, Jayde Riviere is absent due to suspension, having picked up her second yellow card of the Games in the quarter-final tie.
Christine Sinclair, meanwhile, is chasing Brazil legend Cristiane's all-time Olympic record of 14, with the Canada captain currently on 12.
STARTING XI 🍁— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) August 2, 2021
📺: @CBCOlympics
📍 Kashima, Japan
⏰ 4AM ET / 1AM PT
🆚 #CANWNT 🇨🇦🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EWpTMDT4Ju
USWNT starting XI
USWNT XI: Naeher - O'Hara, Sauerbrunn, Davidson, Dunn - Ertz, Horan, Lavelle - Heath, Morgan, Williams.
Subs: Franch, Krueger, Sonnett, S. Mewis, Lloyd, Press, Rapinoe.
Vlatko Andonovski has made three changes to his side for the semi-final clash, with Tierna Davidson coming in for Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle in for Samantha Mewis and Alex Morgan replacing Carli Lloyd.
Your #USWNT starters to take on 🇨🇦— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 2, 2021
Winner advances to the Gold Medal Game 😤
Lineup notes ≫ https://t.co/6C7MtBqEXq pic.twitter.com/K11YqatJ5e
Welcome to Gameday Live!
Goal is here to provide you with live text coverage of the Olympics Women's Football semi-final clash between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium.
The USMNT beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach this stage, while Canada beat Brazil on spot-kicks in their quarter-final.
Canada will be aiming to reach the final for the first time after two successive bronze medals, while the United States are gunning for their first gold medal since the 2012 games in London, with Australia or Sweden awaiting the winner in the showpiece event - which will take place on Friday.