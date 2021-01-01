Odisha FC 1-2 East Bengal LIVE: Ravi Kumar own-goal puts Red and Golds back in the lead

44' Bright's shot blocked
2021-02-27T14:45:21Z
The Nigerian makes a solo run down the middle from his own half and goes past two Odisha players inside the box but his final shot is blocked by Ravi Kumar.
36' GOAL! Odisha 1-2 East Bengal
2021-02-27T14:38:50Z
Ravi Kumar own goal puts East Bengal back in the leadJacques Maghoma receives a pass inside the box and takes a shot which gets blocked initially. Aaron Holloway attempts a shot but it gets blocked again. Manuel Onwu tries to clear the ball but he hits Ravi Kumar with his clearance and the ball goes into the net after ricocheting off the Odisha goalkeeper.
36' Ravi stops Pilkington's shot
2021-02-27T14:37:06Z
Anthony Pilkington snatches the ball away from Gaurav Bora and finds himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and takes a shot but the Odisha custodian blocks the shot.
33' GOAL! Odisha 1-1 East Bengal
2021-02-27T14:34:36Z
Lalrehzuala equalises for OdishaBrad Inman curls in corner which East Bengal defenders fail to clear and the ball reaches Jerry. The winger receives the ball and finds the back of the net,
Cooling break!
2021-02-27T14:30:19Z
East Bengal have the lead after the first 30 minutes of the match.
24' GOAL! Odisha 0-1 East Bengal
2021-02-27T14:25:14Z
Pilkington breaks the deadlockAnthony Pilkington receives a pass from Angousana, enters the box, makes space for himself and finds the back of the net with a quality shot.
19' Surchandra's corner hits the crossbar!
2021-02-27T14:20:18Z
Surchandra Singh curls in a corner and it hits crossbar and goes out of play. Ravi Kumar too manages to get a touch of the ball with his fingertips.
17' Surchandra's cross fails to find Holloway
2021-02-27T14:18:34Z
Surchandra Singh curls in a quality cross inside the box but Aaron Holloway fails to get a touch of the ball as it goes out of play.
13' Tratt blocks Surchandra's free-kick
2021-02-27T14:14:11Z
Surchandra Singh takes a free-kick right outside the box but Jacob Tratt does well to block the ball before it could reach an East Bengal player.
10' Mauricio's shot goes wide
2021-02-27T14:11:27Z
Diego Mauricio receives George D'Souza's throw-in on the left edge of the box and takes a shot from distance but fails to keep the ball on target.
6' Narayan's free-kick straight to Ravi
2021-02-27T14:07:16Z
Narayan Das whips in a free-kick from the left side inside the box but Ravi Kumar makes a routine collection.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-27T13:59:53Z
Odisha FC get us underway!
Five changes in the Odisha lineup
2021-02-27T13:14:16Z
Steven Dias makes five changes in the Odisha lineup. Arshdeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor, Rakesh Pradhan, Baoringdao Bodo make way for Ravi Kumar, Lalrehzuala, Gaurav Bora, George D'Souza and Brad Inman.
Nine changes in the East Bengal lineup
2021-02-27T13:12:45Z
Robbie Fowler makes nine changes in the East Bengal lineup which lost two NorthEast United in their last match. Only Sarthak Golui and Aaron Holloway have managed to keep their places in the starting XI.
Team news!
2021-02-27T13:11:56Z
Odisha vs East Bengal - Team news 👇#ISL #OFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/nbdZlvg63U— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 27, 2021
Odisha FC vs East Bengal
2021-02-27T13:10:24Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Odisha FC and East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.