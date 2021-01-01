Live Blog

Odisha FC 1-2 East Bengal LIVE: Ravi Kumar own-goal puts Red and Golds back in the lead

East Bengal restore their lead thanks to Ravi Kumar's own-goal...

Updated
Danny Fox, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma Odisha vs East Bengal
ISL

44' Bright's shot blocked

2021-02-27T14:45:21Z

The Nigerian makes a solo run down the middle from his own half and goes past two Odisha players inside the box but his final shot is blocked by Ravi Kumar.

36' GOAL! Odisha 1-2 East Bengal

2021-02-27T14:38:50Z

Ravi Kumar own goal puts East Bengal back in the lead

Jacques Maghoma receives a pass inside the box and takes a shot which gets blocked initially. Aaron Holloway attempts a shot but it gets blocked again. Manuel Onwu tries to clear the ball but he hits Ravi Kumar with his clearance and the ball goes into the net after ricocheting off the Odisha goalkeeper.
Ravi Kumar, Odisha vs East Bengal
ISL

36' Ravi stops Pilkington's shot

2021-02-27T14:37:06Z

Anthony Pilkington snatches the ball away from Gaurav Bora and finds himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and takes a shot but the Odisha custodian blocks the shot.

33' GOAL! Odisha 1-1 East Bengal

2021-02-27T14:34:36Z

Lalrehzuala equalises for Odisha

Brad Inman curls in corner which East Bengal defenders fail to clear and the ball reaches Jerry. The winger receives the ball and finds the back of the net,
Lalrehzuala, Odisha vs East Bengal
ISL

Cooling break!

2021-02-27T14:30:19Z

East Bengal have the lead after the first 30 minutes of the match.

24' GOAL! Odisha 0-1 East Bengal

2021-02-27T14:25:14Z

Pilkington breaks the deadlock

Anthony Pilkington receives a pass from Angousana, enters the box, makes space for himself and finds the back of the net with a quality shot.
Anthony Pilkington, Odisha vs East Bengal
ISL

19' Surchandra's corner hits the crossbar!

2021-02-27T14:20:18Z

Surchandra Singh curls in a corner and it hits crossbar and goes out of play. Ravi Kumar too manages to get a touch of the ball with his fingertips.

17' Surchandra's cross fails to find Holloway

2021-02-27T14:18:34Z

Surchandra Singh curls in a quality cross inside the box but Aaron Holloway fails to get a touch of the ball as it goes out of play.

13' Tratt blocks Surchandra's free-kick

2021-02-27T14:14:11Z

Surchandra Singh takes a free-kick right outside the box but Jacob Tratt does well to block the ball before it could reach an East Bengal player.

10' Mauricio's shot goes wide

2021-02-27T14:11:27Z

Diego Mauricio receives George D'Souza's throw-in on the left edge of the box and takes a shot from distance but fails to keep the ball on target.

6' Narayan's free-kick straight to Ravi

2021-02-27T14:07:16Z

Narayan Das whips in a free-kick from the left side inside the box but Ravi Kumar makes a routine collection.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-27T13:59:53Z

Odisha FC get us underway!

Five changes in the Odisha lineup

2021-02-27T13:14:16Z

Steven Dias makes five changes in the Odisha lineup. Arshdeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor, Rakesh Pradhan, Baoringdao Bodo make way for Ravi Kumar, Lalrehzuala, Gaurav Bora, George D'Souza and Brad Inman.

Nine changes in the East Bengal lineup

2021-02-27T13:12:45Z

Robbie Fowler makes nine changes in the East Bengal lineup which lost two NorthEast United in their last match. Only Sarthak Golui and Aaron Holloway have managed to keep their places in the starting XI.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal

2021-02-27T13:10:24Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Odisha FC and East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.