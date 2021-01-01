NorthEast United 0-1 Hyderabad LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

HALF-TIME
2021-01-08T14:50:07Z
NorthEast United 2-2 HyderabadWhat a half of football. Nothing to separate the two teams at the end of the first 45 minutes. Will the second half be any different?
45+2 - EQUALISER!
2021-01-08T14:47:42Z
NorthEast United 2-2 HyderabadFirst half comeback complete as NorthEast score twice in two minutes! Chaos inside the box following a cross into the box from the right flank. Mehta hits the bar with his header, Gallego tries to knock the ball in but fails, Sylla is the third to attempt to score but the keeper blocks his attempt as well. Lambot finally manages to blast the ball home from close range!
45 - GALLEGO FROM THE SPOT!
2021-01-08T14:45:30Z
NorthEast United 1-2 HyderabadNarzary clashes into the back of Ashutosh Mehta who had managed to make a run into the box from the right flank and the referee points to the spot. Gallego coolly finds the centre of the net as the keeper dives to his left.
37 - JOEL SLOTS HOME!
2021-01-08T14:36:20Z
NorthEast United 0-2 HyderabadHyderabad have doubled their lead! Mishra does brilliantly to nick the ball of Lambot on the left flank. The full-back finds Joel to his right who dribbles into the box unopposed and sends the ball in off the upright!
29 -
2021-01-08T14:29:47Z
Gallego fires the ball into the path of Suhair who lays it off for Sylla at the edge of the box. Sylla attempts a powerful strike which Kattimani saves!
20 - Even contest
2021-01-08T14:22:18Z
A closely fought, even contest in the first 20 minutes and both teams have had one shot on target each. NorthEast wasted a glorious opportunity to equalise but look threatening when they push forward.
16 - PILEDRIVER!
2021-01-08T14:16:01Z
Machado gets the ball in the centre of the pitch and takes off with it! He drives at the Hyderabad defence who opts to stay back. The forward unleashes a piledriver from distance which Kattimani saves well!
13 - GREAT CHANCE!
2021-01-08T14:13:09Z
Gallego delivers an excellent free-kick into the box from the left flank and Sylla has the chance to send a free header into the net but he misses it completely! What a chance for NorthEast to equalise!
3 - SANTANA SCORES!
2021-01-08T14:05:18Z
NorthEast United 0-1 HyderabadWhat a start for Hyderabad! They attack down the right flank through Joel Chianese who manages to fire a low cross into the box where Santana beats Lambot to the ball and scores the opening goal! Joel showed incredible strength to dribble into the box from the right flank, skipping past multiple challenges.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-08T14:00:19Z
NorthEast United 0-0 HyderabadThe 51st match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) gets underway at the Tilak Maidan. Can NorthEast United get back to winning ways against a promising Hyderabad side?
Neymar who? Narzary is here
2021-01-08T13:53:02Z
Halicharan Narzary's form has been terrific recently and played a blinder in Hyderabad's last game against Chennaiyin which they won 4-1. Narzary scored two wonderful goals in it as Nizams put up an impressive shift.
A point separates NorthEast and Hyderabad
2021-01-08T13:51:33Z
Only a point separates these two teams on the league table. Hyderabad are sixth whereas NorthEast,after an early surge, has dropped to seventh due to their poor run .
Teams News
2021-01-08T13:44:50Z
NorthEast United vs Hyderabad
2021-01-08T13:43:50Z
Can NEUFC end their winless run?Gerard Nus' team are without a win in their last five matches. Hyderabad ended their three-game winless run with a splendid 4-1 win against Chennaiyin a few days ago.