NorthEast United 0-1 FC Goa LIVE - Jesuraj taps home the opening goal

26 - CHANCE!
2021-02-04T14:26:39Z
Dheeraj nearly commits a blunder and gifts Brown a goal! Brown chases a long ball and Dheeraj's attempted clearances ricochets off the striker's legs and goes out of play, just wide of goal!
21 - GOA TAKE THE LEAD!
2021-02-04T14:21:34Z
NorthEast United 0-1 FC GoaA simple move breaks down the defence. Devendra leaves the ball for Ortiz to chase down the left flank. He skips past his marker with ease, runs along the byline and cuts the ball back for Noguera who places the ball into a crowd of defenders in front of the goal. Jesuraj, who was waiting in between the NorthEast centre-backs, taps the ball first-time into the net.
16 - Nothing on target
2021-02-04T14:18:09Z
No shots on target in the first 15 minutes. Both teams have lacked an end product in their moves forward. Goa's early dominance have waned and NorthEast United are starting to get into the game.
8 - Uneventful start
2021-02-04T14:08:47Z
A cagey start to the game and FC Goa have had nearly all of the ball. The Gaurs have completed 40 passes in the first seven minutes, compared to Highlanders' six! But they have got nothing to show for it as the Highlanders have set up their backline to defend deep and counter.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-04T13:57:08Z
NorthEast United 0-0 FC GoaNorthEast United have managed to beat the top two teams in the league in their last two games. Can they defeat the defending league winners as well? Let's find out.
TEAM NEWS
2021-02-04T13:36:05Z
NorthEast United ⚔ FC Goa— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 4, 2021
Ashutosh and Gurjinder return to the Highlanders XI 🔴⚪
Devendra and Princeton start for the Gaurs 🟠#NEUFCG #NEUFC #ForcaGoa #ISL pic.twitter.com/9yNxcOZxkS
Fourth win in a row?
2021-02-04T13:33:36Z
Khalid Jamil has had a very good impact at NorthEast United as the interim boss since taking over from Gerard Nus. The Indian coach has led them three consecutive wins, which is a first in NorthEast's ISL history.
They are up against FC Goa who are unbeaten in their last seven games. This should be fun.