Nepal 0-0 India: Follow the international friendly LIVE

HALF-TIME
Nepal 0-0 IndiaNepal will be the more confident of the two going into the break after two minutes of added time wherein they had yet another opportunity to produce something but Ayush found himself with lack of options after entering the box on the right and his back pass foiling the move.
44' Two changes for Nepal
Al Mutairi wants something before HTIn come Bishal Rai and Anjan Bista in place of Suman and Aashish
41' A half chance for India
Impenetrable Nepal defense?Manvir attempts to find Rahim Ali in the box. It goes wide where Bipin tries to head it back for captain Chhetri but met with a resolute block by Gautam Shrestha at the near post. Nepal avert danger from the resultant flagkick too.
A slight shift in momentum
The game begun with all the intensity one could ask for, with attacks at either ends and Nepal looking closer to scoring on more than one occasions - just as India. Igor Stimac's men now trying to hold the ball a bit more and build play a bit after losing possession far too easily on many counts. Nepal have been intercepting play quite well and their back line looks solid.
28' NEPAL MISSES
24' THAPA MISSES
Bipin making the differenceThe left winger making a lot of difference in most of India's attacks so far. The second time he comes close to providing an assist as his delivery comes off the chin of Thapa in the heart of the Nepal box as Limbu picks the remains.
Nepal is fired up
13' India survive embarassment
Nepal almost scoreA delivery from Tej in the India box sees Manish Dangi - unmarked - but the Nepalese lost his footing allowing for Amrinder to charge in before the Indian backline could clear the remains
Who are the seven changes for India?
No Glan, no Suresh in the middle
Gurpreet, Bheke, Mishra, Brandon, Glan, Suresh and Liston have made way for Amrinder, Seriton, Kotal, Thapa, Apuia, Bipin and Rahim in the India XI today.
Bipin on fire
KICK-OFF!
Nepal vs IndiaCan India make ammends for their poor showing in the draw in the previous encounter? We'll find out!
India's options from the bench
GK Gurpreet is rested for this oneIndia subs: Dheeraj (GK), Bheke, Mishra, Brandon, Suresh, Glan, Liston, Mandar, Jeakson, Pronay, Yasir, Farukh
And here's how Nepal line-up
Three changes made by Abdullah Al Mutairi
TEAM NEWS
Thapa, Seriton, Rahim start
What happened in the last match?
Well, India just about saved their blushes
A second half rally saw India fight back to a 1-1 draw against Nepal in the first of the two international friendlies at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday.
Anirudh Thapa (60'), who was brought on as a second half substitute, scored the equaliser for the Blue Tigers after Anjan Bista (36') accepted his gift in the first half to put Nepalhosts ahead.
Two of two
Nepal vs IndiaHello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second international friendly against Nepal after India held the hosts to a 1-1 draw on Thursday