Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup Inter-zone semi-final LIVE

Nasaf too good?
2021-09-22T15:13:29Z
Nasaf have only lost one of their last 16 games in the AFC Cup, winning 14 of them including the last five games in a row (W14 D1 L1).
OWN GOAL!!!
2021-09-22T15:05:19Z
Nasaf 1-0 BaganThe Mariners have been caught out inside the box from a corner kick. The ball is headed in through a crowd of Bagan defenders by Pritam Kotal! What an unfortunate accident.
SHOT!
2021-09-22T15:04:17Z
A corner kick is played towards the edge of the box from where Stanojevic attempts a first-time effort which is deflected away for another corner! Pressure.
A battle of two strong teams
2021-09-22T15:03:04Z
The Mariners finished atop in Group D with 7 points from 3 games after the 1-1 draw against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings, besides picking wins over Bengaluru (2-0) and Maziya S&RC (3-1). However, Nasaf pose a tougher challenge.
Nasaf emerged as the Central Asian Zone winners after winning 3-2 against Ahal FC of Turkmenistan. In the group stage, they won all their three matches to finish on top with nine points. They scored nine goals and did not concede any.
KICK-OFF!
2021-09-22T15:01:13Z
We are underway at the Markaziy Stadium!
KICK OFF soon
2021-09-22T14:57:59Z
Welcome to the live blog of the AFC Cup match between Nasaf and ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan.