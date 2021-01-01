Three changes in the Mumbai lineup
2021-03-08T13:16:34Z
Sergio Lobera brings in Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade and Rowllin Borges in place of Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Team news
2021-03-08T13:15:20Z
Here's how Mumbai City and FC Goa are lining up in the second leg tie of the semifinal 1 👇#ISL #MCFCFCG pic.twitter.com/0jQqOFpLD6— Goal India (@Goal_India) March 8, 2021
Mumbai City vs FC Goa
2021-03-08T13:14:46Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs second leg tie between Mumbai City and FC Goa.