Live Blog

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL play-offs clash in real time

The first leg tie between the Islanders and the Gaurs ended in a 2-2 draw...

Updated
Comments (0)
Adam Le Fondre, Jorge Ortis, FC Goa vs Mumbai City
ISL

Three changes in the Mumbai lineup

2021-03-08T13:16:34Z

Sergio Lobera brings in Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade and Rowllin Borges in place of Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche. 

Mumbai City vs FC Goa

2021-03-08T13:14:46Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs second leg tie between Mumbai City and FC Goa.