Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan battle it out in the final league stage match of ISL...

Mumbai got the better of ATKMB last time

2021-02-28T13:42:33Z

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the only goal of the game the last time these two sides met. But scenarios are different now as ATK Mohun Bagan are in red-hot form. They are unbeaten in their last six matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, have won just twice in their last six matches.

ATKMB make two changes

2021-02-28T13:40:44Z

Antonio Habas replace Javier Hernandes and suspended Subhasish Bose with Pronay Halder and Marcelinho.

Three changes in Mumbai lineup

2021-02-28T13:38:53Z

Sergio Lobera makes three changes in the Mumbai lineup as Mandar Rao Dessai, Hernan Santana and Pranjal Bhumij replace Mehtab Singh, Vignesh D and CY Goddard.

Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-28T13:15:29Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.