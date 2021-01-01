Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Watford, Wolves vs Man Utd plus Barca, PSG & Atletico Madrid in action

Updated
Tottenham Watford 2021
Spurs come close

2021-08-29T13:22:52Z

Kick-off!

2021-08-29T13:00:42Z

The games are underway!

Will Tottenham maintain their perfect start to the season with three points against Watford?

And can Burnley or Leeds chalk up a first victory of the campaign?

Tottenham have a strong record against Watford

2021-08-29T12:53:49Z

Burnley vs Leeds team news

2021-08-29T12:45:15Z

Both teams are looking to secure a first Premier League win of the season.

Burnley have lost both of their matches so far, while Leeds picked up one point against Everton last week.

Here's how they line up

Tottenham vs Watford team news

2021-08-29T12:30:53Z

Tottenham are looking to secure a third straight win in the Premier League as they host Watford.

The visitors, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from last week's 2-0 loss to Brighton. 

Let's look at how they are lining up for this match...

What games do we have in store today?

2021-08-29T12:20:17Z

Here are some of the top matches we will be keeping an eye on this afternoon.

Burnley vs Leeds
Tottenham vs Watford
Wolves vs Man Utd
Barcelona vs Getafe
Reims vs PSG

Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!

2021-08-29T12:15:36Z

Let's get ready to round off another action-packed weekend of football!

It's the last round of matches in Europe's top leagues before the teams split up for the international break and we have some enticing matches coming up.

Tottenham, Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all playing today and you can follow the action with Goal!