Matchday LIVE: Tottenham, Man Utd and Man City in Premier League action plus the best from around Europe

Kick-off!
We are underway in the Premier League match between Leeds and Tottenham.
Leeds are in dire need of a positive result today as they have taken just one point from their last five matches in the top-flight.
Spurs, meanwhile, hope to bounce back from their shock defeat at home to Burnley.
8 - Heading into today's game, Tottenham have lost eight of their last 12 Premier League matches that have kicked off at 12:30pm (W3 D1), with one of those defeats coming away at Leeds last May (3-1). Pressure.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2022
Team news: Leeds vs Tottenham
📋 Marcelo makes two changes today, as Robin Koch and Diego Llorente return to the #LUFC side pic.twitter.com/MiRKKlPMqH— Leeds United (@LUFC) February 26, 2022
🔢 Your team to face Leeds! #LEETOT pic.twitter.com/vIJOWT0mSa— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 26, 2022
What do we have in store today?
We'll be keeping you up to date with all of the following matches.
Leeds vs Tottenham
Man Utd vs Watford
Empoli vs Juventus
Everton vs Man City
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid vs Celta
Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne
Welcome to the matchday blog!
Another Saturday packed with football action is upon us!
Join GOAL as we follow the action across Europe's top leagues throughout the afternoon and evening.
Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all playing today.
So let's get ready to go!