Matchday LIVE: Tottenham host Arsenal in crunch Premier League top-four clash, Real Madrid also in action

And so ends a nightmare first 45 minutes for Arsenal!

Cedric gave away a penalty in the 22nd minute of the contest which Kane stepped up to dispatch, and from then on its been all Spurs.

Holding saw red just after the half hour mark to make matters even worse for the Gunners, and Kane rubbed salt in their wounds eight minutes before the interval as he headed home his second.

The hosts are moving to within a point of Arsenal in the table as it stands!