Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea in Champions League semi-final first leg

Some news away from tonight's game - the Kroenke family have dismissed talk that Arsenal are up for sale amid reports that a takeover bid is being prepared for the club.

The Gunners' owners have come under pressure from fans in the fallout from the ill-fated Super League project.

Spotify founder Daniel Ek, an Arsenal fan, revealed on Twitter he would be interested in taking over at the Emirates - but the Kroenkes are not interested.

