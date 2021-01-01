Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid v Liverpool and Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League action

🚨 TEAM NEWS | Real Madrid v Liverpool 🚨
The news is here - this is how Liverpool will line up for their trip to Spain tonight.
Tonight's line-up to face @realmadrid 👊 #RMALIV | #UCL— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 6, 2021
And this is how their hosts will take to the field against them.
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @LFC! #UCL pic.twitter.com/goMK5HQKVs— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 6, 2021
Haaland or nothing for Dortmund
Between them and a first semi-final berth under the Spaniard however is a team whose own fortunes are arguably a little more desperate. It's been a roller-coaster of a campaign for Borrusia Dortmund - and more in the sense that they seem to have broken down halfway round the vertical loop.
The Bundesliga outfit are seven points off the top four in their homeland, and interim boss Edin Terzic has overseen just two wins in their last five league games. But write them off at your peril; in Erling Haaland, they boast the competition's top scorer and arguably the hottest player in the game right now.
City's time to shine?
Six previous Champions League or European Cup winners remain. One further finalist also sits in the mix. And then there's one club who've never made it to the peak.
But Manchester City would not be fools to think that this could finally be the year they break that permanent drought. Pep Guardiola's side have skated comfortably up to this point many times before - but could this season be the one where the ice doesn't crack beneath them?
It's been a long time coming...
And then there were eight.
It's been a long road since the 2020-21 Champions League got started - the 2020 final hadn't even been played at the time San Marino's Tre Fiori went down 2-0 to Northern Ireland champions Linfield in August last year - but eight months on, we're almost at the business end of European club football's biggest prize.
The wheat has been separated from the chaff. The best have come through the rest. This is the third step from the summit of a late may evening in Istanbul - and nobody's going to want to trip up now.
