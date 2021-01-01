Matchday LIVE: Ralf Rangnick takes charge of Man Utd for the first time plus more Premier League action

Ralf Rangnick has spoken to Sky Sports ahead of the game against Crystal Palace and explained his team selection.

"I’m very excited. We’ve had a busy week; with the late kick-off on Thursday we didn’t have that much training time both physically and practically, so we had to make the most out of it. I had a few conversations personally with players and with the team to prepare for today," said the German.

"Step by step, but I don’t not except any huge steps in that area [controlling matches]. Energy is important, you saw in the game against Arsenal and that will be most important that we show energy and enjoy what we are doing, this is what it’s all about for me.

"Yes [I liked what I saw against Arsenal], we won 3-2, the team had the experience of that successful game. Everybody was fully fit and recovered, so there was no reason to change that team.

"The experience [walking out at Old Trafford] is the same for me as it is the players. It’s a unique support that we get, the fans are there and support the team. That is also my job., to support the team with the 75,000 fans."