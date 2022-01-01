Matchday LIVE: PSG vs Real Madrid & Sporting vs Man City in Champions League; Man Utd vs Brighton in Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino: "Given the players involved this could have been the final. PSG have been trying to win this trophy for 50 years, so we are the challengers.

"We have so much respect for Real Madrid as one of the best teams in the world. You don't win 13 European Cups thanks to your coaches, that is down to the overall strength of the club.

"We are the challengers, a lot of effort has gone into building a squad to achieve our dream but we're still the challengers and Real Madrid are the ones who have a habit of winning the Champions League."