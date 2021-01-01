Matchday LIVE: Newcastle face Arsenal, Man Utd host Liverpool, Barca play Valencia & all today's action

The Arsenal boss is wary of the threat posed by Steve Bruce's men, who have pulled off impressive results against Liverpool, West Ham and Tottenham recently.

"From the position they’re in, they’re going to come at us, they’re a really organised team, they’ve been playing much better recently so it will be tough," the Spaniard told reporters.

"The amount of games that we are playing, every team has the capacity to make it difficult for you."