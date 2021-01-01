Matchday LIVE: Matchday LIVE: Man Utd v Granada and Arsenal v Slavia in Europa League action

'Well, we got the most complicated draw, the favourite for the title. But that is what everyone wants.'
2021-04-08T17:40:00Z
Granada refusing to single out Man Utd stars for special treatment as Molina confident Liga side can advance.
Granada are readying themselves for the first leg of an eagerly-anticipated Europa League quarter-final clash with Manchester United and Jorge Molina says the Liga outfit will not be singling out any Red Devils players for special treatment.
2021-04-08T17:30:00Z
Plenty of Europa League action tonight. KO in 90 minutes!
🏴 Arsenal vs Slavia Praha 🇨🇿
🇪🇸 Granada vs Manchester United 🏴
🇳🇱 Ajax vs Roma 🇮🇹
🇭🇷 Dinamo Zagreb vs Villareal 🇪🇸