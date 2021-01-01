Matchday LIVE: Man Utd take on Liverpool, Real Madrid face Granada

Here's the biggest obstruction that the Liverpool coach has had to deal with!
“Look, just get in front with the dog. Nobody’s going to see us are they?” pic.twitter.com/DcQSznezpY— Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) May 13, 2021
And we’re on the move (including unexpected poodle photobomb) pic.twitter.com/0xYNGwHcZ9— Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) May 13, 2021
Lots of smoke bombs and a definitive ‘move’ towards the stadium, a show of intent. But still quiet and controlled compared to 11 days ago pic.twitter.com/CFl3hfi5qW— Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) May 13, 2021
Manchester United fans continue to protest outside Old Trafford 🔴 pic.twitter.com/12siSOvhSJ— Goal (@goal) May 13, 2021
The Liverpool team bus has been blocked by protesters ahead of Man Utd 🆚 Liverpool tonight ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/97pfg9GfRg— Goal (@goal) May 13, 2021
Protests much more subdued at Old Trafford than they were a couple of weeks ago. A very heavy police presence. Liverpool team coach is currently stuck in town after being blocked in by protestors. #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/0f47QvZH0v— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) May 13, 2021
We'll also be covering everything happening on the ground at Old Trafford, with our Manchester United correspodnent Charlotte Duncker bringing us live updates as more protests continue to take place by Red Devils fans – but not to the extent of the other week.