Matchday LIVE: Chelsea draw Burnley after Man City outclass United, Barcelona & Real Madrid also in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Benzema Real Madrid 2021
PSG survive late scare to win!

2021-11-06T21:54:14Z

Paris Saint-Germain were also run close towards the end, with Bordeaux netting two late goals to keep the Ligue 1 leaders on their toes.  

Madrid hold on for victory

2021-11-06T21:51:16Z

Kroos and Benzema hit for table-toppers

What appeared to be a straightforward evening for Real Madrid ended with the Merengue holding on for dear life against Rayo, with Toni Kroos of all people turning up to clear off the line in injury time! It's nevertheless three more points for Carlo Ancelotti's men, who are back at the top of La Liga.

Bordeaux pull one back

2021-11-06T21:39:00Z

Now Bordeaux have found the net, via Elis. PSG still looking comfortable at 3-1.

Lifeline for Rayo!

2021-11-06T21:33:23Z

Falcao to the rescue! The forward needed just seven minutes since coming off the bench to net past Thibaut Courtois with a towering header. 2-1 Madrid, is a Rayo comeback on the cards?

Mbappe makes it three for PSG

2021-11-06T21:22:34Z

Having set up Neymar's opening two strikes, Kylian Mbappe has put his own name on the scoresheet as PSG cruise at 3-0. Surely that's three points in the bag for the Ligue 1 leaders?  

PSG's dream duo

2021-11-06T21:14:06Z

Tiger time?

2021-11-06T21:04:08Z

We're back underway in Madrid with Rayo needing something special to get back into this game. Maybe Colombia sharpshooter Radamel Falcao could help, he's on the bench today...
Radamel Falcao Rayo Vallecano
King Karim

2021-11-06T20:57:50Z

Madrid ace sets new goal mark

Few problems for Madrid & PSG

2021-11-06T20:48:58Z

Both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain enjoy comfortable leads as we reach the halfway mark. 

The Spanish giants lead 2-0 against Rayo thanks to goals from Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema, while Neymar's double has put PSG well in control away to Bordeaux. Could the second 45 minutes yet bring a surprise in either match?

Neymar at the double!

2021-11-06T20:45:43Z

He's done it again! Neymar strikes late in the second half to send PSG 2-0 ahead against Bordeaux.

A moving tribute

2021-11-06T20:42:08Z

Neymar chose to dedicate his goal to Marilia Mendonca, bearing a tribute message on his shirt to the Brazilian singer who died this week in a plane crash aged just 26.
Neymar PSG 2021
Benzema makes it two!

2021-11-06T20:38:34Z

Another goal for Real Madrid, and it's Karim Benzema to make it 2-0 at the Bernabeu. The Frenchman takes his Liga tally to 10 for the season!

PSG off the mark through Neymar

2021-11-06T20:29:45Z

Paris Saint-Germain are also on the score-sheet against Bordeaux, and it's Neymar who breaks the deadlock for the away side.

Kroos in control!

2021-11-06T20:14:49Z

It looked as though Madrid would see another goal disallowed against Rayo, but after a few moments of confusion Toni Kroos' strike has been allowed to stand! And a fine effort it was too for the Germany international, 1-0 to the hosts.

Time to break the drought?

2021-11-06T20:04:27Z

Real Madrid's La Liga clash against Rayo is underway, and the Merengue will be hoping for better luck in front of goal than in their last two home outings.

Newcastle omens don't bode well for Howe

2021-11-06T19:48:10Z

Full time: Brighton 1-1 Newcastle

2021-11-06T19:41:05Z

Spoils shared at The Amex

Newcastle were only bottom of the Premier League for a few hours in the end, having ultimately manager to avoid another defeat in dramatic fashion.

Brighton went in at half-time with a one-goal lead thanks to a Trossard penalty, which they were good value for after dominating possession and pinning the visitors in their half.

However, Newcastle upped their game in the second period and eventually drew level through Hayden to set up an exciting finish.

The Magpies might have won it stoppage time as Wilson found himself one-on-one with Brighton keeper Sanchez, only for the Spaniard to take him out and earn a red card, with a pulsating contest then ultimately ending in a draw.

Full time: Leipzig 2-1 Dortmund

2021-11-06T19:40:24Z

BVB lose ground in title race

Leipzig have beaten Dortmund 2-1 at Red Bull Arena thanks to goals from Nkunku and Poulsen!

The home side took the lead through Nkunku in the first half only to see Reus level proceedings with an expert finish early in the second.

However, BVB failed to kick on after their equaliser, and Leipzig managed to regain the advantage when Poulsen struck in the 68th minute.

Jesse Marsch's side held on for the three points to move up to second in the table and to within just six points of their opponents. 

RED CARD! Sanchez sent off for Brighton

2021-11-06T19:20:50Z

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been shown a red card!

The Spaniard raced out of his net to take out Callum Wilson as the Newcastle star bore down on goal, and has been given his marching orders.

Talk about taking one for the team!

Hayden ends Newcastle goal drought

2021-11-06T19:09:17Z

GOAL: Brighton 1-1 Newcastle (Hayden)

2021-11-06T19:04:23Z

Magpies equalise at the Amex!

Newcastle have levelled proceedings at the Amex Stadium!

Isaac Hayden reacted quickest to turn home a header in the box and haul the Magpies back into the game, with over 20 minutes still to play.

Full time: Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina

2021-11-06T19:01:35Z

Allegri's side seal crucial three points

Juventus have got back to winning ways after beating Fiorentina 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium.

The game appeared destined to end in stalemate until Milenkovic was sent off for a second yellow card with 16 minutes left to go, which opened up gaps for Juve to exploit in the final third.

Cuadrado eventually grabbed the all-important winner, producing a piece of individual brilliance to give Massimiliano Allegri's side all three points and take them up to eighth in the Serie A table.

GOAL: Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina (Cuadrado)

2021-11-06T18:53:48Z

Bianconeri get out of jail

Juan Cuadrado has grabbed a winner for Juventus right at the death!

It's a stunning effort from the Colombian winger, who appeared to have very little on when picking up a pass from Manuel Locatelli on the right wing.

Cuadrado deceives his marker with a flurry of stepovers to make a yard of space, and despite being close to the byline, managed to power a shot past the Fiorentina keeper and into the net.

Juve set to steal a vital win!

GOAL: Leipzig 1-1 Dortmund (Reus)

2021-11-06T18:44:53Z

BVB draw level!

Marco Reus has levelled proceedings at the Red Bull Arena!

The German winger produced an expert finish after latching onto a defensive-splitting pass, and suddenly BVB have their tails up!

Back underway at the Amex

2021-11-06T18:39:23Z

The action has restarted at the Amex, with Brighton the only side to make a change.

Alexis Mac Allister is on for Enock Mwepu for the hosts, but Newcastle have opted to stick with their original set-up despite a poor first-half showing.

RED CARD! Fiorentina down to ten

2021-11-06T18:36:20Z

Fiorentina have been reduced to ten men with 16 minutes remaining against Juve!

Nikola Milenkovic picked up a second yellow for a foul on Federico Chiesa, and was subsequently shown red and sent down the tunnel.

Can Juve make their numbers advantage count?

HT: Brighton 1-0 Newcastle

2021-11-06T18:25:48Z

Magpies heading for another defeat

Brighton lead at the interval thanks to a Leandro Trossard penalty.

The hosts deserved to make the breakthrough after dominating the possession stakes and creating the better chances of the two sides, with Newcastle once again looking short of ideas upfront.

The Magpies will end the weekend bottom of the table if they can't get themselves back into game, with it likely that personnel changes will be needed to turn the tide in the second period.

HT: Leipzig 1-0 Dortmund

2021-11-06T18:20:10Z

Marsch's side hold lead at the break

RB Leipzig head in at the break a goal to the good, with Nkunku's 29th-minute effort proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Dortmund have failed to register a shot on target, and at the moment, look likely to lose valuable ground in the Bundesliga title race to Bayern, who beat Freiburg earlier in the day.

GOAL: Leipzig 1-0 Dortmund (Nkunku)

2021-11-06T18:02:51Z

BVB go behind

RB Leipzig have drawn first blood at Red Bull Arena, thanks to a Christopher Nkunku goal.

Nkunku now has five to his name from 12 Bundesliga outings this term, while BVB have looked short on inspiration in the final third in the continued absence of star striker Erling Haaland.

GOAL: Brighton 1-0 Newcastle (Trossard)

2021-11-06T17:57:49Z

Seagulls out in front

Trossard has picked himself up to fire Brighton in front at the Amex Stadium.

The Belgian calmly sent his penalty straight down the middle, showing no signs of nerves despite the lengthy VAR delay.

Newcastle now have a huge task on their hands to turn things around and grab their first win!

Penalty to Brighton!

2021-11-06T17:54:11Z

Brighton have been awarded a penalty after a lengthy VAR review!

The referee initially waved away the hosts' claims after Leandro Trossard was kicked by Ciaran Clark, but after consulting the pitchside monitor, he has now pointed to the spot.

HT: Juventus 0-0 Fiorentina

2021-11-06T17:48:10Z

Juventus have a job on their hands to halt their three-game winless streak in Serie A, with Fiorentina currently holding Massimiliano Allegri's side.

The hosts have yet to muster a shot on target, and will have to up their game significantly in the second period.

Solskjaer: I want the best for Man Utd

2021-11-06T17:46:48Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterated his determination to turn things round at Manchester United, while admitting he was not happy with how the team was faring. 

The Norwegian's job has come under increased scrutiny following October's 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool. 

And another tame defeat on Saturday, this time to Manchester City, has only heightened pressure on the manager's shoulders, giving further weight to claims it is time for him to be sacked.

Read more on Goal.

Man Utd's impotent afternoon

2021-11-06T17:43:31Z

Barca give updates on Ansu & Garcia

2021-11-06T17:37:42Z

KO: Brighton v Newcastle & Leipzig v Dortmund

2021-11-06T17:31:32Z

And we are underway in both of this evening's 17:30 fixtures!

Brighton are out to pile more misery on Newcastle, who are now rock bottom of the Premier League table.

In the Bundesliga, meanwhile, Leipzig will be hoping to beat Dortmund and close the nine-point gap between the two clubs.

Chelsea wasteful against Burnley

2021-11-06T17:25:00Z

Tuchel: If we played this game 100 times, we’d win 99 times.

2021-11-06T17:19:07Z

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after Burnley draw: "It was a fantastic 90 minutes when you look at performance. It can only happen in football. That’s why everyone loves the game – a team can steal a point if the other team forgets to score the goals they deserve.

"We did a fantastic match. Of course I’m disappointed. If we played this game 100 times, we’d win 99 times. Today we didn’t win it. The second goal would have decided it. It’s always possible you miss one ball, one cross, and this can happen.

"It’s our fault. We should have scored. We created so many chances. You have the opponent where you want to have them. You create so many chances. We let them believe it was possible to steal a point by pure luck and that’s what happened.

"This is not the first game like this and won’t be the last. I was impressed by the performance, the attitude, the quality. It’s football, it was against us today.

"We were sharp from the first minute to the very end. You know this can happen. In real life these things happen. We are in a good place. We deserved more today. On another game we maybe get lucky and steal some points."

Full time: Celta Vigo 3-3 Barcelona

2021-11-06T17:15:24Z

Barca blow huge lead

Celta Vigo manage to avoid defeat in the most thrilling of fashion, with Barca completely capitulating after seemingly being in total control for the first 50 minutes of the game.

Goals from Ansu, Busquets and Depay gave the Blaugrana a healthy half-time lead, but Aspas pulled one back before Nolito struck to set uop a nervy last 15 minutes.

Sure enough, Celta got the goal their pressing deserved when Aspas doubled his account in stoppage time, with Barca's new era under Xavi ultimately getting off to a disappointing start.

Goal: Celta Vigo 3-3 Barcelona (Aspas)

2021-11-06T17:11:09Z

Celta complete fightback!

Barcelona have blown a three-goal lead!!

Aspas picks the ball up just outside the area before producing a well-placed shot that Ter Stegen gets a hand to, but can't keep out.

Celta steal a point at the death, with Barca left contemplating how they could have let such a commanding advantage slip.

Wolves go down at Palace, Norwich earn first win

2021-11-06T16:58:38Z

The full-time whistle has also been blown at both Selhurst Park and the Brentford Community Stadium!

Norwich have picked up their first win of the season by beating the Bees 2-1, courtesy of first-half goals from Normann and Pukki, with Henry grabbing what amounted to no more than a consolation for the hosts.

Palace, meanwhile, have seen off Wolves thanks to second-half strikes from Zaha and Gallagher, moving up to ninth in the table in the process.

Full time: Chelsea 1-1 Burnley

2021-11-06T16:55:32Z

Blues drop valuable points

It's all over at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea have been held by a plucky Burnley side!

The Blues appeared to be cruising to victory after dominating the first half, with Kai Havertz scoring his fourth of the season to edge them in front.

However, Burnley were much improved in the second period and got a deserved equaliser late on when Vydra popped up to turn home in the box.

Chelsea stay top, but are now only three points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Goal: Celta Vigo 2-3 Barcelona (Nolito)

2021-11-06T16:54:25Z

Hosts right back in it!

Celta are now right back in the game thanks to a goal from Nolito!

Can Barca hold on?

Brighton v Newcastle team news

2021-11-06T16:52:21Z

GOAL: Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves (Gallagher)

2021-11-06T16:43:33Z

Eagles extend their advantage

Crystal Palace have doubled their lead thanks to Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher!

The talented midfielder drove into the box after latching onto a loose ball before firing goalwards, with a deflection subsequently wrongfooting Jose Sa in the Wolves net.

GOAL: Chelsea 1-1 Burnley (Vydra)

2021-11-06T16:39:50Z

Blues pegged back

Matej Vydra has drawn Burnley level at Stamford Bridge!!

The striker finished off a sweeping team move from close range to silence the home crowd, with the Blues now less than ten minutes away from dropping points in surprise fashion.

Barca lose Ansu through injury

2021-11-06T16:38:20Z

Penalty overturned!

2021-11-06T16:35:57Z

Wolves have seen their penalty kick overturned following a VAR review!

GOAL: Celta Vigo 1-3 Barcelona (Aspas)

2021-11-06T16:33:23Z

Barca lose clean sheet

Iago Aspas pulls one back for Celta! is there enough time for a comeback?

Penalty to Wolves!

2021-11-06T16:32:05Z

Wolves have the chance to hit back instantly!

GOAL: Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves (Zaha)

2021-11-06T16:28:59Z

Eagles get their noses in front

Crystal Palace have drawn first blood against Wolves with only 25 minutes left to play!

Wilfried Zaha is the man who has broken the deadlock, with the Ivorian finding the net from a tight angle after being played in by James McArthur.

VAR needed to double-check for a possible offside, but the goal was eventually given.

Full time: Bayern 2-1 Freiburg

2021-11-06T16:26:13Z

Victory for the German giants

Bayern have restored their four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings.

Goals from Goretzka and Lewandowski sealed the win for Nagelsmann's side, with the visitors grabbing a late consolation via Haberer.

GOAL: Bayern 2-1 Freiburg (Haberer)

2021-11-06T16:24:29Z

Bundesliga champs lose clean sheet

Freiburg grab a late goal through Janik Haberer! Surely nothing more than a consolation..

GOAL: Brentford 1-2 Norwich (Henry)

2021-11-06T16:20:29Z

The Bees do have their goal!

Rico Henry has halved the arrears for Brentford!

The Bees didn't let the disappointment of Mbuemo's disallowed effort get them down, and have got back into the game thanks to an outstretched leg from Henry, who turns home a Saman Ghoddos' cross.

Goal disallowed! Brentford foiled

2021-11-06T16:14:18Z

Mbeumo's effort has been ruled out after a VAR check!

Replays showed that the midfielder was offside as he latched onto an Ivan Toney header, with the referee subsequently chalking off the goal.

Norwich breathe a sigh of relief!

GOAL: Brentford 1-2 Norwich (Mbuemo)

2021-11-06T16:10:56Z

Bees up and running

Bryan Mbuemo has hauled Brentford back into the game!

GOAL: Bayern 2-0 Freiburg (Lewandowski)

2021-11-06T16:09:41Z

Nagelsmann's side extend lead

Robert Lewandowski has grabbed his customary goal!

The Polish striker stole in at the back post to turn into an empty net after Leroy Sane deflected the ball his way.

The three points will now surely be Bayern's!

Chelsea v Burnley: Second half underway!

2021-11-06T16:07:03Z

Chelsea's clash with Burnley is back underway, with the Blues on course for another vital three points in the title race..

Palace vs Wolves, Brentford vs Norwich have also restarted.

Let the games continue!

La Masia graduates doing the business for Barca

2021-11-06T16:04:44Z

HT: Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona

2021-11-06T16:00:23Z

Away side in total control

Xavi's appointment as new Barca head coach has definitely given the players a much--needed lift, with Celta Vigo the whipping boys for a resurgent Blaugrana outfit.

Ansu's deflected effort opened the scoring before Busquets fired home with just twenty minutes on the clock, and Depay added more gloss to the scoreline just before the break.

Celta have a mountain to climb in the second half!

Other half time scores

2021-11-06T15:56:13Z

Norwich are well on their way to a maiden 2021-22 Premier League win as they lead Brentford by two goals to nil away from home, thanks to goals from Normann and Pukki.

Crystal Palace's clash with Wolves has been far less eventful, though, with the two sides locked at 0-0 heading in at the break.

GOAL: Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona (Depay)

2021-11-06T15:54:30Z

Blaugrana running riot

Memphis Depay has now got in on the act as Barca run wild away at Celta!

The Dutchman stole into the box to meet a driven cross from the left and directed a powerful header into the net, taking his tally for the season to six.

Reece James on fire!

2021-11-06T15:43:51Z

GOAL: Chelsea 1-0 Burnley (Havertz)

2021-11-06T15:35:44Z

Blues out in front against the Clarets

Chelsea are one up against Burnley thanks to Kai Havertz!

The German left his marker to head home a pinpoint Reece James cross from the right-wing, with the Blues finally making their first-half dominance count.

GOAL: Celta Vigo 0-2 (Busquets)

2021-11-06T15:34:44Z

Xavi era gets off to a great start!

Busquets fires Barca into a two-goal lead! 

The Spanish midfielder is not known for his finishing prowess, but has produced a great impression of a lethal forward by curling the ball low into the net from just outside the box.

Barca in cruise control now!

GOAL: Brentford 0-2 Norwich (Pukki)

2021-11-06T15:30:56Z

Canaries in dreamland!

Pukki doubles Norwich's lead from the spot!

The Finnish striker sent Alvaro Fernandez the wrong way with his penalty kick to send the away supporters into raptures.

Penalty to Norwich!!!

2021-11-06T15:29:32Z

Charlie Goode brings down Teemu Pukki in the box and now Norwich have a penalty!!

Chelsea dominating against Burnley

2021-11-06T15:25:41Z

Still no goals heading towards the half-hour mark at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea are pressing forward relentlessly.

Thomas Tuchel's men have had 75 per cent of the ball and eight shots already, along with six corners, with the Clarets pegged back in their own half.

Surely its only a matter of time before the Blues get their noses in front unless Burnley can turn the tide!

GOAL: Celta Vigo 0-1 Barcelona

2021-11-06T15:20:27Z

Fati fires Barca ahead

Barcelona are in front after just five minutes thanks to their No.10 Ansu Fati! 

The Spanish forward picked the ball up in the box before manufacturing a yard to shoot and finding the far corner of the net, albeit with the slight aid of a deflection.

Barca's wonderkid strikes again!

HT: Bayern 1-0 Freiburg

2021-11-06T15:18:40Z

Bayern are on course to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings after a comfortable first half at home to Freiburg.

Julian Nagelsmann's side lead through a 30th minute Leon Goretzka effort, with the midfielder showing great composure to slot in his second goal of the season.

Bayern are good value for the lead after dominating in terms of shots and possession, leaving Freiburg with it all to do to turn things around in the second half.

GOAL: Brenford 0-1 Norwich (Normann)

2021-11-06T15:08:57Z

Canaries out in front

Norwich City have taken the lead against Brentford through a Mathias Normann effort!

The 25-year-old embarked on a mazy run that saw him leave a number of opposition defenders for dust before firing into the far corner of the net from the edge of the area.

Could Norwich be on their way to their first three points of the season?

GOAL: Bayern 1-0 Freiburg (Goretzka)

2021-11-06T15:06:43Z

Leon Goretzka has put Bayern one-nil up on the half-hour mark against Freiburg, with the German producing a cool finish after breaking into the box.

First blood to the champions!

KO: Brentford v Norwich, Chelsea v Burnley, Palace v Wolves & Brighton v Newcastle

2021-11-06T15:03:07Z

This Saturday's three o'clock games are now all underway.

Can Chelsea put some distance between themselves and City again? Will Norwich grab their first win? Can Wolves keep their strong run going? Will Newcastle's new era finally get started?

All of these questions will be answered over the next 90 minutes.. 
 

Guardiola: City put 'ball in fridge'

2021-11-06T14:55:00Z

FT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City

A man never afraid of a dodgy metaphor, Pep Guardiola has just produced a classic here, telling Sky Sports: "You have to put the ball in the fridge. A lot of passes, a lot of passes. Except 10 minutes in the middle when I thought we lose stupid ball, really good.

"Here at Old Trafford always a good performance in general since we are together, We have won many times, much more than at any other stadium. Solid performance, good game and deserved victory. Three more points."

Pass it on

2021-11-06T14:45:00Z

FT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City

Foden hails City 'domination'

2021-11-06T14:40:00Z

FT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City

Phil Foden is quite naturally chuffed to pieces that his team took a chunk out of their rivals, telling Sky Sports: "We had the game of our lives today. Everything went right, a lot of possession and chances. We dominated from start to finish.

"We knew we could exploit the space in behind and we picked the right times to do it. My team-mates found me a few times in behind and on another day I could have finished the chances"

Phil Foden Joao Cancelo Man City 2021-22
When the going gets tough...

2021-11-06T14:35:00Z

FT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City

KO: Bayern v Freiburg

2021-11-06T14:30:00Z

From the Premier League to the Bundesliga, another champion is in action - Bayern Munich have just kicked off against Freiburg in Germany.

Robert Lewandowski looks in the mood today and nary a ball has been kicked.

Blue is the Manchester colour

2021-11-06T14:27:30Z

FT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City

FT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City

2021-11-06T14:25:00Z

Visitors coast to derby win against listless hosts

The final whistle goes and Manchester United have been put out of their misery. Manchester City, even without a number nine specialist, have claimed the bragging rights once more in this derby clash.

Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shake hands in the downpour. The former has never looked more assured in his position. The latter looks to be on thinner ice than ever before.

Ronaldo booked in final moments

2021-11-06T14:20:00Z

Man Utd 0-2 Man City

Like a predator in the long grass, or a child refusing to eat at dinnertime, Manchester City have played with their food today.

Manchester United look absolutely forlorn - and now Cristiano Ronaldo picks up a yellow card after he slides into Kevin De Bruyne on the rain-swept turf.

Many rude songs are bellowing around Old Trafford about the hosts' general failure. This has been one to forget for them - and one for the visitors to cherish.

Silva strikes gold

2021-11-06T14:15:00Z

Man Utd 0-2 Man City

Team News: Brentford v Norwich

2021-11-06T14:05:00Z

Shaw off for Red Devils

2021-11-06T14:03:00Z

Man Utd 0-2 Man City

Luke Shaw has gone down a second time now and that will be the end of his afternoon. Concussion is the fear - he took a head knock in that original challenge from Rodri.

Alex Telles will see out the last quarter-hour or so of this one, but both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Gareth Southgate will be left to sweat upon the England man's fitness.

Rashford on, Shaw injured

2021-11-06T13:57:00Z

Man Utd 0-2 Man City

This has been a miserable day at the office for Manchester United. The fact they haven't conceded more suggests they are more into this match than they were - and they perhaps are - but they are looking so washed out in the rain today.

Marcus Rashford replaces Mason Greenwood and then Luke Shaw goes down injured. It could be a sad end to the England man on his 200th game for the club - but he stays on in the end.

Leaky

2021-11-06T13:47:00Z

Man Utd 0-2 Man City

Sancho replaces Bailly as Solskjaer gambles future

2021-11-06T13:35:00Z

Man Utd 0-2 Man City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to do something - and it is Jadon Sancho, such a sidelined figure since his arrival, who arrives for the hosts.

He replaces Eric Bailly, as Manchester United return to four at the back.

Here we go.

WATCH: Silva doubles City lead with De Gea blunder

2021-11-06T13:26:00Z

HT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City

HT: Man Utd 0-2 Man City

2021-11-06T13:19:00Z

Champions lead after sorry concessions for hosts

The whistle goes, to put Manchester United out of their misery. Save the odd play, they have been vastly inferior in this one - and Manchester City's second goal might have done enough to kill their hopes of a comeback off too.

You do not see the Red Devils finding one goal here, let alone two or three.

GOAL: Man Utd 0-2 Man City

2021-11-06T13:17:00Z

(Bernardo Silva)

Game over before the break? City double their lead - and this is a bit of a bizarre one.

Joao Cancelo lofts a cross towards the far post from the left edge of the box, sailing over. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw - having already seen their teammate turn one into his own net - opt to leave it, thinking it will go out of play.

But behind them, Bernardo Silva stretches for it, and somehow gets a touch. David De Gea cannot make a clean collection and the ball squeaks off him and in at the woodwork.

Unwanted history

2021-11-06T12:58:00Z

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

WATCH: Bailly turns ball into own net for City opener

2021-11-06T12:48:00Z

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

GOAL: Man Utd 0-1 Man City

2021-11-06T12:39:00Z

(Eric Bailly OG)

It's the worst possible start for Manchester United in this derby clash - Eric Bailly has turned the ball into his own net!

After half-chances at both ends, Manchester City force the Red Devils into shapelessness with two dangerous crosses. Victor Lindelof sees off the first but Joao Cancelo is undeterred.

He flicks a return effort in from the left edge. Bailly lunges for it at the near post, miscues and puts the ball behind his goalkeeper.

Victor Lindelof Eric Bailly Man Utd 2021-22
KO: Man Utd v Man City

2021-11-06T12:32:00Z

After a wreath has been laid by both managers for Remembrance Day and The Last Post has echoed around Old Trafford, the whistle goes - and we are underway at Old Trafford!

Strap in folks. This could be a firework of a game.

Warmups underway

2021-11-06T12:15:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

Derby delights

2021-11-06T12:10:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

Last time out... bar a few

2021-11-06T12:05:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

Ronaldo out to rewrite final chapter

2021-11-06T11:55:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

It's fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester derby moments most likely hinge on that date in late 2008, when he picked up a red card - his second in the fixture, no less, more than any other player.

He's back today to rewrite that history - and as the man keeping Manchester United in the goals, you'd back him to be at the centre of any great escape.

Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd Man City 2009
A time for heroes?

2021-11-06T11:50:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

Guardiola stacks the deck

2021-11-06T11:42:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

On the other side of the field, master tactician Pep Guardiola continues to work around the lack of an established number nine by naming a superb playmaker at the centre of his front three.

Today, it is Kevin De Bruyne who fills the role. Jack Grealish will have to make do with the bench, as will Raheem Sterling, with Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus on either side of the Belgian.

The wealth of forward talent there for the champions is mighty. They arrive as favourites, despite that shock loss to Crystal Palace.

Solskjaer sticks to formation guns

2021-11-06T11:34:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

Thoughts then, Red Devils fans?

Having returned to the 3-5-2 formation with victory against Tottenham and a draw with Atalanta in midweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeps the faith - but can his formation get the ball forward?

The central duo of Fred and Scott McTominay, behind Bruno Fernandes, could struggle to get the ball up for Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood. Paul Pogba of coruse remains out of the picture following his red card against Liverpool - while Jadon Sancho must settle for the bench again.

Mason Greenwood Leicester vs Man Utd Premier League 2021-22
Team News: Man Utd v Man City

2021-11-06T11:30:00Z

Ronaldo heads 3-5-2 for hosts, Grealish benched for visitors

Only one hot ticket in town...

2021-11-06T11:22:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

There's going to be football until the cows come home today - but come on, there's really only one game on everybody's lips.

The Manchester Derby has seldom failed to deliver in recent years - and this time, it comes with the bonus of all the added intrigue the season has thrown up.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back for his first such game in over a decade. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could well be here for his last. And Pep Guardiola wants a response after a shock loss to Crystal Palace.

It's got the makings of a thriller, this one.

Pep Guardiola Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United Manchester City GFX
Today's order of play

2021-11-06T11:18:00Z

That will be the delightful kick-off on a true feast of football action over today as well, taking in all five of Europe's top leagues, as a host of heavyweights do battle on the fields of the continent. In running order today, Goal will be bringing you live updates from:

1230: Manchester United v Manchester City
1430: Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg
1500: Brentford v Norwich City
1500: Chelsea v Burnley
1500: Crystal Palace v Wolves
1515: Celta Vigo v Barcelona
1700: Juventus v Fiorentina
1700: Brighton v Newcastle
1730: RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund
2000: Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain
2000: Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano

(All times GMT)

Kingsley Coman Union Berlin Bayern 30102021
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-11-06T11:15:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

One week ago, the writing looked to be on the wall for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United - and once more, Cristiano Ronaldo helped engineer a major result for his boss.

But now, the pair are truly in crunch territory, against Premier League champions and biggest rivals Manchester City. For the former, it could be do-or-die - and for the latter, it's a chance to rewrite history in his favour.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2021-22
