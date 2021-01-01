Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Roma & Arsenal take on Villarreal in Europa League semi-final first legs

Man Utd v Roma

Smalling meanwhile is just one of four players to keep their spot from the defeat to Cagliari last time out, with Paulo Fonseca swapping out more than half his side for today's first leg.

It means that Edin Dzeko will lead the attack, presenting a potent threat against Harry Maguire and company at the rear for United.

Then, of course, there is Mkhitaryan, who will surely waste no time in tormenting his former employers.