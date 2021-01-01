Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City vs West Ham, Chelsea vs Man Utd, Real Madrid vs Sevilla & today's action

Join GOAL for all the latest updates from the Premier League, La Liga and more as Man Utd, Chelsea, Real Madrid and all the top teams play

Burnley Turf Moor snow stadium 2021
CONFIRMED: Burnley vs Spurs postponed 🌨

2021-11-28T13:10:02.994Z

The game between Burnley and Tottenham was in jeopardy due to heavy snow at Turf Moor and it has now been confirmed that it has been postponed.

Read the story in full!

Here are the Spurs and Burnley teams

2021-11-28T13:05:37.402Z

BURNLEY XI

Pope, Taylor, Mee, Collins, Lowton, Brownhill, Cork, McNeill, Gudmundsson, Wood, Cornet.

TOTTENHAM XI

PSG pull level against Saint-Etienne

2021-11-28T13:05:00.000Z

Paris Saint-Germain haven't had the best of weeks, what with losing with a whimper to Manchester City in the Champions League and they were trailing Saint-Etienne before half time until Marquinhos hauled them level. It's 1-1 heading into the second half. It might not matter too much if they drop points mind you, considering their healthy lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Man City & West Ham teams are in!

2021-11-28T13:01:13.586Z

MAN CITY XI

WEST HAM XI

It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩

2021-11-28T13:00:00.000Z

Hello there and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's biggest games.

We'll have all the news and updates from across the fixtures, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan all playing this Sunday.

There is sure to be plenty of excitement at Old Trafford as the Red Devils continue to pick up the pieces following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, while Pep Guardiola will be desperate to keep up with Liverpool after their impressive win yesterday.

Stay tuned anyway - we'll have some team news shortly!