Matchday LIVE: Man City vs Liverpool, Barcelona & AC Milan in action

The lads on Sky Sports have been discussing the possibility of Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool should the club fail to agree a new contract with the Egyptian and Roy Keane reckons Spain would be a realistic destination.

"It might be about new experience. He’s at Liverpool, no doubt he’s happy, but this idea that it’s just about the money, it’s far from it," mused the former Manchester United captain.

"He’s been abroad before, I think it’s if he fancies a new experience. Italy, I know they mightn’t have the money over there, but Spain would certainly be an option for him."

Jamie Carragher is worried that Salah might tarnish his legacy at Anfield if he joins a rival club, but remains optimistic that he'll stay

"I don’t think Liverpool will up their offer at the moment," admitted the former Reds defender. "I think it would be sad if he did move on to a rival in this country, he’d lose his legacy - look at Fernando Torres when he went to Chelsea. I just don’t think it’d be good for his career because where could he go that’s better than Liverpool right now?"

Where, indeed, is the question!