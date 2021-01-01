Matchday LIVE: Man City, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid all in action for final round of Champions League group stage

What a half of football from PSG, who are absolutely at their best even without Neymar.

PSG are unstoppable when they play like this, unfortunately for Club Brugge.

The French side are up 3-0 at the half, with Mbappe scoring twice and Messi adding a third as they're running away with it.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, are up a goal against Manchester City, with the Premier League giants looking a step slow with nothing to really play for.