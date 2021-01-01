Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Newcastle, West Ham vs Chelsea, Real Madrid vs Betis & more

Predictions please
The teams are IN for Liverpool 🆚 Newcastle— Goal (@goal) April 24, 2021
What's your prediction? 👇#LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/K8ZCc6PQcI
Liverpool team to face Newcastle
Klopp's going for goals with Firmino, Jota, Mane and Salah all starting.
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2021
The Reds to face @NUFC 👇 #LIVNEW
Newcastle team for Liverpool visit
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈-𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 24, 2021
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️
Welcome to Anfield
The reception for the Liverpool team bus is a bit more positive than at Elland Road earlier this week.
The #LFC team buses arrive at Anfield for today's game.#LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/4Z4gfj4ejA— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 24, 2021
Which games are on today? 📅
We've action from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 & more on this busy Saturday!
Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.
⚽️ 12:30pm - (Merseyside Reds) Liverpool vs Newcastle
⚽️ 14:30pm - Mainz vs Bayern Munich
⚽️ 14:30pm - Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
⚽️ 4pm - Metz vs PSG
⚽️ 17:30pm - West Ham vs Chelsea
⚽️ 20:00pm - Real Madrid vs Real Betis
All times BST
It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩 🎉
Welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
We'll be bringing you all the latest from the biggest games today, so stay tuned for updates. 🚨
Team news, goals and all the incidents from action as it happens in England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and more! 💪