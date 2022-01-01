Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Real Madrid in epic Champions League final clash

Leading from the front
57 - Jordan Henderson is set to make his 57th appearance of the season for Liverpool tonight; this would see him end 2021-22 as the player with the most games played for a club within Europe's big five leagues across all competitions. Leader. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/nwo64OmT2M— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022
Some atmosphere in Paris
You'll Never Walk Alone. Wow.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/32wav7kZZa— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Vast experience
4 - Real Madrid are the first team to field a starting XI for a UEFA Champions League final with as many as four players having made 100+ appearances in the competition (Benzema, Kroos, Modric and Alaba). DNA. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/qj8mCmGpW6— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022
Calm before the storm
The European Cup final.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/8tn7ap3rav— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Liverpool’s most important player?
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane get the goals and Alisson helps to keep them out at the other end of the field, but is Virgil van Dijk the Reds’ most important player.
GOAL provides an answer to that question here.
Mentality monsters
Liverpool and Real Madrid have shown themselves to be the cream of a European crop in 2021-22, with the Reds and Blancos showing that they boast the talent and mental toughness to overcome any challenge.
What sets them apart from the rest? GOAL takes a look right here.
The stage is set
🇫🇷👋#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/ycL9qvilLG— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 28, 2022
Heavyweight encounter
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL DAY IS HERE 🏆#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/BpQES5OW7W— GOAL (@goal) May 28, 2022
Real Madrid team news
The Blancos like to name their side early, to avoid any more unwanted leaks, and today is no different.
No surprises in the starting XI, with Bale and Hazard among those hoping to be given an opportunity to make an impact off the bench.
📋✅ Our #UCLfinal 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜! #APorLa14 pic.twitter.com/uj9fib8ZoZ— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 28, 2022
Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!
The day is finally here – the 2022 Champions League final is set to see Liverpool and Real Madrid lock horns for the right to be considered the best club side in Europe.
Who will prevail? Will the Reds get their hands on a seventh continental crown or will the Blancos savour triumph number 14?
We are about to find out and you can stay across the best of the build-up, action and reaction with GOAL’s rolling blog.